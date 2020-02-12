Top Trenders 1122

Welcome back to fox 24 news.

These are your top trenders with jaclyn house ### ((jaclyn)) mike pence says the cast of the hit broadway show hamilton did not offend him.

So why can't president elect donald trump let it go?

Trump lashed out at the cast..

Tweeting it "harassed future v-p mike pence"..

After brandon dixon delivered this message following friday night's performance...with pence in attendance.

Some media- watchers are worried trump's tendency to lash out could, over time, hurt free speech.

Others say a thicker skin would just serve him well.

### ((jaclyn)) it hasn't been a great week for kanye west.

The rapper has been hospitalized for exhaustion, according to a source close to his family.

That after west abruptly canceled the rest of his saint pablo tour monday, just days after another on-stage rant.

Saturday.... west ended his concert in sacramento, california after performing just two songs and going off about hillary clinton, google, facebook, beyonce and jay z.

### ((jaclyn)) angela bassett is joining the marvel cinematic universe.

The oscar-nominated actress will co-star in "black panther" as the title character's mother.

Chadwick boseman plays the superhero in the movie, which is scheduled to start production early next year and reach theaters in february of 2018.

### ((jaclyn)) dave chappelle is set to release three comedy specials exclusively for netflix.

Chappelle and director stan lathan will team-up to produce one standup show, and two unseen concert specials from chappelle's comedy vault.

His new deal with netflix follows the streaming giants deal with comedian chris rock to produce two new stand-up specials.

((jaclyn)) three people are suing chipotle...alleging they lied about their calorie count.

E complaint specifically cites the chorizo burrito.

Chipotle claims the chicken and pork wrap is about 300 calories...and even pushed it as a "healthy item."

In fact, the burrito may be at least 700 calories.

The company's sales are down about 22- percent compared to the same quarter last year.

