Fox 24 News 7: Best Buy Black Friday Tech Gifts

((marissa)) macbook air 13-inch: save $200 bose soundsport in- ear headphones: $39.99 (save $60) playstation 4 uncharted bundle: $249 (save $50) plus two free games select blu-rays are $7.99 (i.e.

Zootopia) and 4k uhd movies as low as $17.99 (i.e.

Deadpool) video games for $29.99 (save $30) fitbit charge 2: $129.95 (save $20) samsung 4k uhd blu-ray player: $199.99 (save $200) and get a free $10 best buy gift card free $250 best buy gift card plus a free samsung gear vr with installment billing on the samsung galaxy s7 or galaxy s7 edge deal we'll talk about that won't be able to bring in: toshiba 49-inch 4k ultra hd tv: $199.99 (save $250) traditionally tech is at the top of people's holiday wish lists and this year is no different.

Industry experts predict that nearly 70 percent of americans will give tech gifts this year.

Best buy has the hottest tech gifts for the season, from smart home devices to vr, drones, gaming, 4k tvs and more.

I'm here to preview a few great deals from the thanksgiving and black friday ad and give you tips for making the most of your shopping on black friday weekend.

We'll have doorbusters, starting when we open our stores at 5 p.m.

On thanksgiving.

Many of these - in addition to a ton of great tv deals - start today.

If you don't want to deal with the crowds on turkey day, we'll also have select doorbusters available throughout the day on bestbuy.com.

Black friday shopping tips.

Plot your route ahead of time: browse doorbusters from the comfort of your home - with the print or online ad, or store mobile apps - to finalize your list and store destinations beforehand.

Read the fine print: big doorbuster items have limited quantities, so get in line early.

Black friday ads should indicate the minimum quantity guaranteed.

To make it easy, we will be passing out tickets for doorbusters a couple hours before stores open.

If you have a ticket, you'll get the product.

Bring company: bring a friend or family member with you, or make friends with those in line with you, to have fun and to have someone to hold your spot in line for a food or bathroom run.

Packing snacks is also a great idea.

Dress comfortably: check the weather and be prepared to deal with we'll be back after the break with