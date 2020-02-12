Taste Tuesday : Unplugged Alehouse

It's taste tuesday here at 44news.... with our entertainment insider --- gretchin irons.

She is taking us on a tour ... of the most delicious, and locally owned.

Okay, you guys, here's the thing.

Sometimes i'll dismiss a place when i'm thinking about eating out, because i identify it as a bar.

But i met the owner of unplugged ale house in evansville .... and i knew i had to check it out.

Gretchin: i love coming to unplugged ale house.

And not just because walking down the stairs makes me feel like i'm going to some super secret speakeasy where all the cool kids are.

I'm so weird... we started with the duck rangoon.

You heard me right.

I said duck.

The meat was so savory with the addition of bacon, big chunks of bacon, corn, and the sauce.

What was the sauce again?

Craig: it was actually their house-made spicy thai sauce, which you don't find around here.

Gretchin: no, not at all.

It was so good.

My tastebuds were just like, blown away like.

Craig: next we had the triple bang shrimp and at first we were confused because there was green inside side of it.

And it was like, triple bang?

May be wasabi?

Gretchin: i know, it was green so that was a fair guess.

Craig: fair guess, but it was actually avocado.

And how it paired with the shrimp and cream cheese on the inside of it, man it was absolutely fantastic.

That whole appetizer is a-plus.

Gretchin: i just want to mention that this is an appetizer.

At a bar.

Craig: an evansville bar, especially.

Gretchin: did you see that big burger?

I took my first bite and it dripped all down my sleeve.

And my jaw popped.

Craig: dude i heard your jaw pop.

And so after that i took my second bite, fat-bottomed girls came on the jukebox, and i was in complete nirvana.

Ah, it was great.

The open presentation of the burger was really nice because you get to see that big hunk of bleu cheese right on top with everything laid right out in front of you.

That bleu cheese is cut right from the wheel.

Gretchin: and just so you know, you're gonna need all the napkins.

Craig: i think that we ordered all the napkins.

Gretchin: and we used all the napkins.

My shirt still smells like burger.

Craig: can i smell?

Gretchin: yes.

It's like an aphrodisiac.

I'm gonna wear it every time i go out now.

And be like, hey, smell my shirt.

That burger was so big that i had it for two additional meals.

Cold.

That's the mark of good food, in my opinion.

I know you want to check it out now, so i'll be sure to drop a link to unplugged alehouse in the story i post online.

That'll be on our website by