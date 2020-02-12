Harvest for Hope 11-21-16

Started.

((mike))community matters.

41-thousand people in the hoosier state experience hunger.and more than 13-thousand of those are children.

A special event tonight in terre haute hopes to bring awareness to that unfortunate reality.

The event... called harvest for hope, was put on by terre haute catholic charities.the goal of the event is to help close "the meal gap."

Catholic charities has launched a $1.5 million basic needs campaign entitled, "closing the meal gap."

<<john etling- exec.

Dir.

Catholic charities: " we want to certainly go into the holidays letting people know that they do have pantries and programs to reach out to there's really no reason why somebody should go hungry here in west central indiana and we want to make sure that people know where they can go to get help((mike)) the 1.5 million dollar campaign will help purchase and renovate a new facility that will triple food storage and food distribution.

((mechell))as