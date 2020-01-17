First Lady on Melania

Mississippi's first lady is sounding off about criticism aimed at the next first lady of the united states.

Recently, a french fashion designer, who has made several dresses for first lady michelle obama, said she will not make dresses for melania trump.

As the wife of mississippi governor phil bryant, deborah bryant said she doesn't have any problem with the designer refusing to dress the next first lady.

In fact, deborah bryant said she was refused service by an out of state company that makes crosses as gifts.

"i asked someone to make me crosses and they denied my request, somebody said, how do you feel about that?

That was after they got their feelings out about how they felt about mississippi and some things my husband has done.

I said, that's their right to do that, it was perfectly ok with me, i just went, ok, because that's their right."

Mrs. bryant says she found another company willing to make the crosses for christmas presents.

And she believes melania trump will have no trouble finding a designer for the inaugural celebrations.