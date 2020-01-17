Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > First Lady on Melania

First Lady on Melania

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
First Lady on Melania

First Lady on Melania

Mississippi's first lady is sounding off about criticism aimed at the next first lady of the United States.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

First Lady on Melania

Mississippi's first lady is sounding off about criticism aimed at the next first lady of the united states.

Recently, a french fashion designer, who has made several dresses for first lady michelle obama, said she will not make dresses for melania trump.

As the wife of mississippi governor phil bryant, deborah bryant said she doesn't have any problem with the designer refusing to dress the next first lady.

In fact, deborah bryant said she was refused service by an out of state company that makes crosses as gifts.

"i asked someone to make me crosses and they denied my request, somebody said, how do you feel about that?

That was after they got their feelings out about how they felt about mississippi and some things my husband has done.

I said, that's their right to do that, it was perfectly ok with me, i just went, ok, because that's their right."

Mrs. bryant says she found another company willing to make the crosses for christmas presents.

And she believes melania trump will have no trouble finding a designer for the inaugural celebrations.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump, first lady will travel to India in late February

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit India on February...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •NewsdaySeattle Times


Melania Trump urges governors' spouses to spread 'Be Best' initiative in home states

First lady Melania Trump expressed the urgency to combat cyberbullying during a lunch with...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

casrtex

carmin belt RT @LATiffani1: Libs call President Trump “Orange man”, “Cheeto face”... Libs esp Jim Carrey & Michelle Wolf made fun of Sarah Sanders’s {… 5 minutes ago

SirDeploralot

SirDeploralot RT @tillmantweets: Well its down to these 4 families that will spend the next 4 years in our Whitehouse running our country. - Bernie Sand… 7 minutes ago

ufoflying

⚖️UFO™Is Sick Of Racists🛸🏴‍☠️ @SMDOMEauthor I do too until I see her in a photo and remember how awful she is. I mean, Melania's not exactly an i… https://t.co/d2EuzNgnqV 10 minutes ago

ggma5757

Clara Brown RT @beth2_k3a: America, may I present our beautiful, poised, and elegant First Lady, Melania @flotus RT What Melania Wore to the Governors’… 26 minutes ago

ReportGoldfish

The GoldFish Report The GoldFish Report Blog: First Lady Melania Trump to visit Children’s Inn a... https://t.co/WJEqTsHxGn 35 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

US President Donald Trump to visit India from Feb 24: All there is to know [Video]US President Donald Trump to visit India from Feb 24: All there is to know

US President Donald Trump will be on a two day visit to India from February 24th. The President will be accompanied by first lady Melania Trump.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:17Published

President Trump arrives for fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago [Video]President Trump arrives for fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago

Just one day after his historic impeachment trial started, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Palm Beach International Airport Friday evening to spend the weekend at his..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.