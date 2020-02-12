Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > USC Student Named Rhodes Sholar

USC Student Named Rhodes Sholar

Video Credit: WTAT - Published < > Embed
USC Student Named Rhodes Sholar

USC Student Named Rhodes Sholar

One of South Carolina's own is among 32 American men and women chosen as Rhodes Scholars.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

USC Student Named Rhodes Sholar

Flames.

U.s. forest service offer be a reward.

>> one of south carolina own among 32 american men and women chosen as road scholars.

College senior has a perfect academic record and is double majoring.

Heading to oxford to pursue a master of philosophy in geography and the environment.

In his spare time




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.