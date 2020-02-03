Global  

Flip Phone

Flip PhoneSamsung unveils the new folding Galaxy Z Flip phone.
Watch Samsung unveil its foldable flip phone — the Galaxy Z

Watch Samsung unveil its foldable flip phone — the Galaxy Z· Samsung showed off the Galaxy Z— the company's first foldable flip phone. · The phone has a...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comHinduThe Age


Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip phone has purportedly been shown off in an alleged leaked video

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip phone has purportedly been shown off in an alleged leaked video· A short video purporting to show Samsung's upcoming flip phone-style smartphone has surfaced on...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •The VergeThe Next Web



JordanGonsalve1

Jordan Gonsalves We tried out the Galaxy Z Flip phone. Samsung could be onto something #CNN #tech https://t.co/4zib19pe6o 21 seconds ago

skwaak

Alfy_K RT @SamsungMobileSA: Meet the mini phone with maximum impact. #GalaxyZFlip #SamsungEvent Learn more: https://t.co/Giim5WyIG5 https://t.co/… 21 seconds ago

NAV24559661

NAV Kashyap(나브 카샤아브)🇮🇳✌ RT @taekooksoIo: BTCH WTF I AM WATCHING THE LIVE SAMSUNG EVENT - LAUNCHING OF THE GALAXY FLIP PHONE AND THEY SHOWED TAEHYUNG ON THE SCREEN… 25 seconds ago

aisharo43152003

@aisharodriguezceo RT @CoachJoeHart: From your phone you can: - File for an LLC - Apply to jobs - Network with people - Flip items - Start a business - Learn… 26 seconds ago

xrp90670338

God Of XRP RT @CNN: See Samsung's new $1,380 flip phone. The Galaxy Z Flip features a foldable design and split-screen capabilities. https://t.co/oVGL… 2 minutes ago

helthcareDOTgov

shwing RT @theMrMobile: I've detected a pattern at today's #Unpacked2020 event. Back in 2005, Motorola announced a groundbreaking phone called t… 2 minutes ago

fee__ii

iamsu RT @GQMagazine: .@SamsungMobile with a huge fashion flex https://t.co/iZ0EPliY8X 3 minutes ago

Pearlmaduna

Pearl_Stream ❤️ I've always loved a flip phone 😩 https://t.co/bjZqAnMyqn 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On [Video]Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was the headlining act at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, emphasizing design, form, and function over flashy specs. While the entire Galaxy S20 line supports 5G, the Z Flip..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 03:53Published

Samsung Unveils Its Latest Line of Galaxy Devices [Video]Samsung Unveils Its Latest Line of Galaxy Devices

Samsung has unveiled its latest foldable Galaxy Z flip phone which is scheduled to launch on Feb. 14. Meanwhile, Samsung's S20 Galaxy phones are 5G enabled and come with triple lens cameras.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:18Published

