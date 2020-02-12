Global  

Kate comes face-to-face with a snake during farm visit

The Duchess of Cambridge handled a corn snake on a surprise day trip to Northern Ireland.

Kate held the pale yellow reptile named Sophie at the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, confessing it was the first time she had picked one up.

During her one-stop solo visit to Northern Ireland, Kate was given a guided tour of the farm in Co Down, meeting the owners and staff at the family-run attraction.

She laughed and chatted with young children as she made her way around the farm and joined a group of children petting small animals, before feeding a lamb.

