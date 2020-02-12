Midmorning With Aundrea - February 12, 2020 (Part 1)

A a very specical midmorning starts right now.

To eat or not to eat red or processed meat.

It's an issue debated by researchers for some time -- a new study may have you putting down the steak knife.

Mandy gaither has more in today's health minute.

Eating just two servings of processed meat or unprocessed red meat each week can bring a small, but significant increased risk of premature death and heart disease, according to a study published in the journal of the american medical association.

Researchers studied long-term data on nearly 30- thousand people and determined people who ate two servings of meats like bacon, sausage or a hot dog each week had a three to seven percent higher risk of premature death and cardiovascular disease.

While the percentages may sound small, heart disease is the number one killer in the united states.

And, some say even a small reduction in risk can make a big difference.

The study's lead author says anyone concerned about heart health or risk for cancer and other diseases should limit their intake of red and processed meats.

For today's health minute, i'm mandy gaither.

A troubling new report spells out what all that time on social media is doing to our teenagers.

It also outlines what parents can do to make sure their kids stay safe.

Here's adriana diaz.

The review of research confirms what many parents have long feared.

Social media use is linked with..mental distress, self harm...and even suicide.

In fact, more than 2 hours of social media use a day is associated with higher rates of depression and suicidal thoughts in girls.

In one study, girls reported feeling negative after 10 minutes of browsing facebook.

17-year-old maya behl has seen it first hand "i become mor isolated when i'm on social media.

Even though its supposed to be a connector// its honestly very isolating."

According to the article, kids who spend less time socializing áin personá are more vulerable... and easy access to information about how to commit suicide online - increases risk.

Something carol deelys knows too well.

Her 12-year- old son gabriel took his life just over a year ago.

A start-up called "clearview a-i" triggering fears about how far facial recognition technology can go.

It developed an app that can find your face online almost instantly -- even if you delete photos -- or change your privacy settings.

Donie o'sullivan put the app to the test.

Natsot: "wow, o my god."

Hoan: "do yo remember that?

When you were younger?"

Natsot: "doesn' look like me."

That's my face - a photo i haven't seen in more than a decade - found in seconds by the facial recognition app, clearview ai.

Hoan: "clearview i basically a search engine for faces."

Clearview has scraped billions of images from sites like facebook, twitter, and google to use in a facial recognition system.

He claims more than 600 law enforcement agencies in the us and canada are using it, though it's unclear how many have actually paid for it.

"so here's th photo of you."

Donie: "photo of m from cnn dot com.

We're starting to see pictures of me that are not from that original image."

Tech giants aren't happy about this.

They say it violates their terms of service and have sent cease and desist letters.

"this ai technolog is looking at what?"

Donnie: "the uniqu features... ignore things like the beard, focus on the features that stay the same over a different age."

Donie: "do yo understand why people find this creepy?"

Hoan: "i ca understand people having concerns around privacy.

So the first part to remember, it's only publicly available information.

We're not just making technology for its own sake.

The reason and the purpose we found is to really help law enforcement solve crime."

New jersey attorney general gurbir grewal: " was deeply disturbed.

I was concerned about how clearview had amassed its database of images.

I was concerned about its data privacy and i was concerned that it was tracking law enforcement searches."

Donie: "are yo concerned about taking a tool as powerful as that out of the hands of law enforcement?

Gurbir: "a facia recognition tool can be used properly if we understand how the database is created."

Clearview claims its app is 99 percent accurate, a claim that c-n hasn't verified.

Donie: "so you thin this is an area that should be regulated?"

Hoan: "yeah absolutely.

I don't think regulation's a bad thing and we want to work with the government to create something that is safe, and understandable, and keeps the whole public at ease."

The idea of ordering food and having it delivered fo food delivery has swelled to a more- than 10-billion dollar a year industry in america.

And it's been partly due to ordering apps..

Such as door dash, grubhub, uber eats and many others.

This year, for the first time, restaurants are projected to make more money from food consumed áoutsideá their doors than inside.

But behind the seemingly overnight success of these apps is a more-than two decade effort to change the way we get food.

Brook silva- braga has the origin story.

Brook: how many people do you now have in this building?

Matt: we have-- probably a thousand.

We have-- like eight floors.

For grub hub founder matt maloney, the road to success started with long walks through the streets of chicago matt: just like this restaurant, lotus bahn mi.

Where i'd come up, and-- i'd go in and get the menu, and-should i?

Brook: yeah, go for it in a way, this is what transformed the restaurant industry matt and his friends grabbing menus matt: generally it was the paper ones, not these nice laminated ones.

But i'd take this and i'd stick it in my pocket and run to the next one// brook: 14:55:26 so you get all the menus.

And then you're just sittin' in front of a computer creating a list that we now take for granted?

Matt: yeah, like a whole new database of all the restaurants that no one had aggregated before.

Grubhub.com-at least a version of it for part of chicago-went live way back in 2004.

The same year facebook launched matt: it was like a repository for menus that delivered to you that was dynamic, based on where you were.

Grubhub wasn't delivering the food& that was up to the restaurants what they did was gin up business by making it easy for diners to order we were able to go to restaurants and say 'for every dollar of your food that i sell, i'm going to keep 10 cents' the idea for online food delivery actually dates back to 1999, when a company called seamless-web began delivering to law firms in new york.

They eventually merged with grub hub.

But the concept caught on& pretty slowly& as maloney himself conced as recently as 2012 "if you walke down the street here and said 'what is grubhub'?

No one would know" yeah, it was a lot harder pitch back then patti barret was hired to help sell restaurants on the idea in 2011 brook: sure it's exciting, first job.

You call your parents, and you say, "i'm workin for this-- this thing called grubhub."

And they say what?

Patti: they thought i said groupon.

So i had to explain to them what grubhub was, what the platform was and all that.

So it was my first selling experience, i guess you could say.

Brook: selling your parents-- patti: selling my parents on the-- brook: "don' worry."

Patti: job.

Yeah.

Yeah.

Patti: so it's really simple but then something changed& patti: you pick the order items you want to order from maybe it was the rise of the smartphone& "okay.

Renee -and online ordering mushroomed "spicy lam meatball sandwich."

By 2014, grubhub had gone public.

Today it's worth 4.5 billion dollars but it's battling for business with new competitors with big investors behind them including uber eats, postmates and the biggest of them all, door dash, which is valued at more than 12 billion dollars.

Brook: you've got three of these things?

Kathy: yes.

Brook: all different apps?

Kathy: all different apps.

White maize in brooklyn, new york, uses almost all the apps to sell their venezuelan arepas and rice bowls ?

Kathy valera bought the restaurant in 2018 brook: you seem pretty busy, people walking in, why even bother being on these apps?

Kathy: because when i got the restaurant like a year and a half ago // it wasn't that busy the restaurant was making barely a hundred dollars a day.

Then she signed up with grub hub and first day, it was, like, $300.

Second day, it was, like, $400.

Third day, like, $500.

Said, oh my god, oh, this is amazing, you know.

So, that's why i'm, like, in love with all the type of apps that we have.

But all those orders are not free brook: what do you pay for grubhub?

Kathy: twenty percent a lot of restaurants complain that commission is too high brook: they provide the food.

You make the match.

Is that worth 20% of what i pay for a meal?

Matt: // so, we don't actually define our prices.

We define a minimum.

In most places, it's 10% to receive orders on grubhub brook: 14:37:24 so, they're choosing to pay, that is your-- is your point?

Matt: the restaurants' competition are choosing to bid up that average price for typical exposure.

The best exposure on the app costs more-up to 30% for some restaurants and the importance of that exposure has become evident even to places like the family corner diner in queens, new york..

A neighborhood institution for more than 30 years.

"no one wants t pick up the phone anymore" owner george kavadias says grubhub deliveries, now make up about 20% of his business brook: do you feel like you need to do this?

Is this a good- to-have or a must- have?

George: i think in the restaurant business it's a must-have.

// 12:18:08 it's difficult to not deal with these people with this type of business, 'cause you need it.

That's in part because grub hub is so good at something called search engine optimization& brook: so i just googled "famil corner astoria."

When you search for "famil corner" the to several results take you to grub hub or seamless's page for the restaurant brook: so now is this your phone number that they're showing me?

George: no.

And if you call the number on that page& brook: "press on to place an order."

It gets to george only after it's routed through grub hub george: there it is.

Brook: okay.

And we hear the phone ringing.

What not everyone realizes is that grub hub charges for that too brook: but if they call and place and order you get hit with a fee, right?

George: no.// brook: but if i call the seamless number.

George: it comes directly to me, it's still a phone call brook: most restaurants are paying a fee for these calls.

George: not that i know of.

After looking at his statement, george told us he is paying those fees.

And he will stick with grubhub.

They're not walking down the street.

They're not going to the phone book and looking for their local restaurants.

They're going on a digital platform to find out who delivers for them.

In a way, matt walking in to all those restaurants, helped usher in a world where people are less likely to walk into restaurants the relationship between humans and their local restaurant is changing and has been changing really ever since we started this business tag: one interesting direction this could be heading is what's called "cloud kitchens.

These are basically resturants that only deliver, there is no store front one california man is in the movie business.

And, he is encouraging everyone with a little bit of history and a lot of love.

Lee cowan takes in a show.

"...traffic noise... if you call the firehouse theater in kingston, washington... "star wars wil play sunday at 12:00, 3:15, and that's a special costume show..."

&.you'll get a personal message from the projectionist himself: craig smith.

"see ya at th movies..."

"i walk into th grocery store here and they ask me what's playing.

I'm a walking billboard.

You know?

Marquee!

I'm the movie guy."

"okay, enjoy th show."

That movie guy is also the ticket guy... "...popping... the popcorn guy... "and you said ye to butter, right?"

And in some cases... "i'll get the doo for ya.."

...he's even the door guy.

"this isn't just business to you, is it?"

"correct.

It's passion."

At 65 - craig has loved movies his whole life - going to the movies as a kid, seemed like a turnstile to another world.

"i rember th first time i saw gone with the wind remember getting' in trouble 'cause i sat through it a second time."

"you watched eigh hour's worth of gone with the wind?"

"yeah.

Yeah, i did.

He became his high school's soccer coach.

He's also married to his high school sweetheart - becky.

" bye...alright honey...."

Maybe the only thing he loves more than movies is her.

So she wasn't surprised when about ten years ago - he took a leap of faith - and turned kingston's old firehouse... "...star war theme...."

...into its only movie house.

Nat/sot beauty shot it was risky.

Kingston only has but 2-thousand or so residents.

It sits on the shores of appletree cove across puget sound from seattle - known more for its ferry terminal - than its downtown night life.

"click... but he persisted.

"so were ther some raised eyebrows, though?

Friends and family sayin', "are yo sure you wanna do this?"

"oh yeah.

You know you always get that.

But, you know, // 12:15:04 even if you fail, at least you tried.

You know."

Try he did... "woman: do we ge a hug?

Craig: oh you get a hug.

Thanks for coming."

And succeeded too - at least in making his movie house.... "...kid screaming running towards craig and laughing ..."

...feel more like a home.

"this place is s special.

// 11:14:39 it's just a cozy community theater that you don't find anymore."

Little things matter in a little theater - like real butter on the popcorn... freezing his junior mints&for the real candy connoisseur.

And greeting the audience - in person.

"welcom everybody to the firehouse theater, the main stage...to see star wars, the rise of skywalker."

"tanya: he comes i and he gives you a little personal account of the history of the movie..."

"it's got a grea soundtrack..."

"how they made it who the actors are, actresses... and he does it for every showing - even if the theater - is practically empty.

"thanks a lot fo coming and enjoy the show..."

"it's a grea community service that he does for us, and i think it's hard for him to keep it open."

That's ...the worst kept secret in town.

"this has got m life savings wrapped up in it.

It's about a half a million dollars."/ "i've run outt money a few times and had to renegotiate a lease.

And used some credit cards you just keep plugging on.

I'm-- yeah.

Craig's movie margins were already as slim as the 35 millimeter film he used to run - then hollywood made him go digital.

This is how movies are distributed these days - on hard drives - and the new projectors set him back years on his debt.

"that was a choic of bankruptcy or not, to be honest."

He even stopped taking a paycheck.

The stress soon took its toll.

"well, i did have heart attack here."

"you were a work?"

"yeah.

I was up i the projection booth, not knowing i was having a heart attack."

He came back to work after that - probably earlier than he should have - and word soon got around.

"duane: people ar saying when you go, you need to buy popcorn, you need to buy hot dogs..."

"nancy: two ho dogs... craig: two hot dogs!

Ok!

Nancy: and a glass of wine."

"you need to buy glass of wine, you need to do everything to support him."

Fans of the firehouse aren't about to let it go up in smoke.

They've just set up a gofundme page and organized volunteers to help behind the counter.

"it wa instantaneous, we had a bunch of folks really interested right away, and it just sort of blossomed after that."

If craig ever thought his little theater didn't matter - watch what happened the day he hosted a star wars costume party& " wookie roars..

// 14:53:20 craig ha ha ha.

Oh my goodness.

What a costume..."

It was pleasantly chaotic.... "there ya go.

Than you.

I can't hear a thing.

Hi!"

The line was out the door.

"it's reall touching.

They're wonderful people."

The movies are meant to be an escape - a chance to forget about our problems in the dark a while& but for craig smith - his little movie house has proven there are plenty of fairy tales - off screen as well.

"i got a fran capra life here, you know?

// i get to do what i enjoy in life.

You can't have it any better than that // it's a really nice life."

