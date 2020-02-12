Global  

Runoff in Prentiss County for justice court judge

Runoff in Prentiss County for justice court judgeRunoff in Prentiss County for justice court judge
Runoff in Prentiss County for justice court judge

North position and the november 8th election narrowed that down to 2.

Vo the run-off election for the prentiss county justice court judge north is coming up on tuesday.

There a re 9 polling places in the area participating in the run off including the prentiss county agri-center.

The two finalists are richard tollison and tara green lauderdale.

Both are excited for the opportunity to bring their specific skills to the position.

Sot runs :11 out "... .over 30 years" super time :00- :05 super time :05- :10 lauderdale: i've been in education for over 15 years.

I know how to work with the public.

I know how to treat people fairly.

Tollison: i taught school for many years and i have been in charge of tollison construction for over 30 years.

Vo continue both lauderdale and tollison have a background in education and believe that will help them do the job.

The run-off in prentiss county will be this tuesday.

Towercam at




