Runoff in Prentiss County for justice court judge

North position and the november 8th election narrowed that down to 2.

Vo the run-off election for the prentiss county justice court judge north is coming up on tuesday.

There a re 9 polling places in the area participating in the run off including the prentiss county agri-center.

The two finalists are richard tollison and tara green lauderdale.

Both are excited for the opportunity to bring their specific skills to the position.

Sot runs :11 out "... .over 30 years" super time :00- :05 super time :05- :10 lauderdale: i've been in education for over 15 years.

I know how to work with the public.

I know how to treat people fairly.

Tollison: i taught school for many years and i have been in charge of tollison construction for over 30 years.

Vo continue both lauderdale and tollison have a background in education and believe that will help them do the job.

The run-off in prentiss county will be this tuesday.

