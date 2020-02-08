Trooper Dies 5 Days After Being Hit By Car

Live from utah's first tv station, abc4 utah midday starts now.

>>> thanks for joining for midday i'm emily clark brian coming up a little bit later.us- >>> four 5 days utah highway patrol trooper rick ellsworth put up tough fight to stay alive.

This morning we learned he passed away he has been in critical condition sentence friday after he was hit a car while responding to a call about downed power lines near garland city.

Good4utah's aldo vaquez has details.

>>> if this is one trooper ellsworth family's know about 32-year-old, seven year veteran utah highway patrol it's that he's a fighter.

He's already deif i had at udz and a continues to fight.

Day after that update by family colonel michael of utah highway patrol released following statement on the death of trooper ellsworth.

>> light last night after long fight, he succumbed to his injury surrounded by his family and fellow troopers overwhelming hurt and sorrow absolute testimony to how much we loved and looked up to eric.

Commissioner saying this a statement trooper ellsworth represented best utah highway pa he will be rb great professional courage, very caring way i provided his service to help those in need and for smile and genuine friendship to those he served with.

Today more than ever his wife there, three young boys and loved ones both blood and blue are comforted by prayers and overwhelming amount of support as they ask for thoughts and prayers radar prayers for young lady also involved in an accident.

He will continue to a thoughts and prayers an and continue prayers of love and concern be given to you and all two continue to pray for eric.

The colonel closing statement call calling