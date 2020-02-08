Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trooper Dies 5 Days After Being Hit By Car

Trooper Dies 5 Days After Being Hit By Car

Video Credit: KTVX ABC 4 Salt Lake City - Published < > Embed
Trooper Dies 5 Days After Being Hit By CarTrooper Dies 5 Days After Being Hit By Car
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trooper Dies 5 Days After Being Hit By Car

Live from utah's first tv station, abc4 utah midday starts now.

>>> thanks for joining for midday i'm emily clark brian coming up a little bit later.us- >>> four 5 days utah highway patrol trooper rick ellsworth put up tough fight to stay alive.

This morning we learned he passed away he has been in critical condition sentence friday after he was hit a car while responding to a call about downed power lines near garland city.

Good4utah's aldo vaquez has details.

>>> if this is one trooper ellsworth family's know about 32-year-old, seven year veteran utah highway patrol it's that he's a fighter.

He's already deif i had at udz and a continues to fight.

Day after that update by family colonel michael of utah highway patrol released following statement on the death of trooper ellsworth.

>> light last night after long fight, he succumbed to his injury surrounded by his family and fellow troopers overwhelming hurt and sorrow absolute testimony to how much we loved and looked up to eric.

Commissioner saying this a statement trooper ellsworth represented best utah highway pa he will be rb great professional courage, very caring way i provided his service to help those in need and for smile and genuine friendship to those he served with.

Today more than ever his wife there, three young boys and loved ones both blood and blue are comforted by prayers and overwhelming amount of support as they ask for thoughts and prayers radar prayers for young lady also involved in an accident.

He will continue to a thoughts and prayers an and continue prayers of love and concern be given to you and all two continue to pray for eric.

The colonel closing statement call calling



Recent related news from verified sources

Man, 25, dies after being hit by car in Glenrothes

The man was crossing a road in Glenrothes when he was hit by the car on Thursday evening.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •BBC Local NewsLeicester MercuryContactMusicHertfordshire MercuryCroydon AdvertiserJust Jared


Actor Orson Bean dies in car accident in Los Angeles

The American actor and comedian Orson Bean has died after being hit by a car in Los Angeles. He was...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

5-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car [Video]5-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car

MPD says a 5-year-old is in extremely critical condition after a horrible accident in Whitehaven.

Credit: WLMTPublished

Teen Hit By Car In Raleigh [Video]Teen Hit By Car In Raleigh

A 16-year-old is recovering after being hit by a car Wednesday morning in Raleigh.

Credit: WATNPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.