I-68 crash

I-68 crash
Joining us i'm michella drapac.

Nick: and i'm nick munson.

Nick: new this morning... in maryland... three people were hospitalized... after a crash threw two people from their vehicles last night.

Michella: according to state police... troopers responded to interstate 68 east... near the 28 mile marker... around 8:15 p.m.

We're told 27-year-old chad smith of hagerstown was driving a ford truck... heading east on the interstate... when he rear ended a honda c-r-v... driven by kyle maust.

Nick: both vehicles crossed all lanes of traffic... to the left shoulder... and hit the guard-rail.

Smith and another person inside the ford truck were thrown from the truck.

All three people were hospitalized.

The crash is still under investigation.

Michella: two people were



