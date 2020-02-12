

Tweets about this Dean (the Director) RT @mavericksmovies: Hooh boy next year's Cinematography Oscar race is gonna be something Nolan sci fi Villeneuve sci fi Black & White Fin… 38 seconds ago isoking RT @Deadseriousness: 17 Thoughts After Watching The Trailer For Wes Anderson’s Next Movie ‘The French Dispatch’ https://t.co/QW0UnCqWw1 htt… 1 minute ago Crystal Waters RT @anghellacool: i just want to live in a wes anderson movie with my little plant that sits next to my bed 2 minutes ago Musicophilia While you wait for this next real Wes Anderson movie, you can listen to the soundtrack for an imaginary Wes sci-fi… https://t.co/5UxOEKrRaP 8 minutes ago Kyle Climans @ReelSchool I just envisioned a glorious image of Wes Anderson peddling his way into the Academy Awards after party… https://t.co/0SPVezXaeI 15 minutes ago Kit Bowen I forget how much I miss a Wes Anderson movie until I see a trailer for his next one... #TheFrenchDispach https://t.co/PHsDmDGhHk 33 minutes ago Snowbird Jay RT @carabbyyy: new tame album THE SAME WEEK that we find out our timmy is going to be in the next wes anderson movie how could my heart get… 34 minutes ago Anne-Louise Quinton Barely a month and a half into the new year and the thought of having to wait until the end of August for the next… https://t.co/0Vp5YzRtfl 37 minutes ago