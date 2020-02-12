Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray In 'The French Dispatch' First Trailer

Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Léa Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Willem Dafoe and more star in this first trailer for 'The French Dispatch'.

A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in "The French Dispatch" magazine.

This trailer is in HD.