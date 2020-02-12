Global  

Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray In 'The French Dispatch' First Trailer

Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray In 'The French Dispatch' First Trailer

Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray In 'The French Dispatch' First Trailer

Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Léa Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Willem Dafoe and more star in this first trailer for 'The French Dispatch'.

A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in "The French Dispatch" magazine.

This trailer is in HD.
Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' trailer is 100% Wes Anderson

In a French city, far, far away, an expat journalist (Bill Murray) assembled the finest reporters he...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Lainey Gossip


Timothee Chalamet Bares His Body in a Bathtub for 'French Dispatch' Trailer!

Timothee Chalamet is showing off his bare body while taking a bath in the trailer for The French...
Just Jared - Published


artbyannabell

Annabel The French Dispatch directed by Wes Anderson, featuring Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Kate Winslet AND Frances McDormand?? I’M GOING 6 minutes ago

1DtoEgy

G&G RT @RottenTomatoes: Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Saoirse Ronan, Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adri… 14 minutes ago

LouisaFrahm

Louisa Frahm RT @christicarras: Who's in Wes Anderson's latest movie? Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton,… 25 minutes ago

landlocked54

Ron Weekes Bill Murray, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan and More Star in Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ Trailer… https://t.co/fTmUK3G3ta 28 minutes ago

fraaanf

fraaanf RT @TMZ: The cast includes Timothee Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Benicio del Toro, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson and a TON of other stars (via @toof… 33 minutes ago

britalpine

Rayhan Rizki Ramadhan The French Dispatch Director: Wes Anderson Cast: Bill Murray, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Owen Wilson, Adri… https://t.co/U7uhzFdA2X 38 minutes ago

eliotimmylaurie

𝑙𝑎𝑢𝑟𝑖𝑒✵🎭🩰👒 RT @BritishGQ: From Timothée Chalamet's preppy blazer to Bill Murray's Ivy-League tie https://t.co/Yp4HNOfpss 39 minutes ago

TMZ

TMZ The cast includes Timothee Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Benicio del Toro, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson and a TON of other s… https://t.co/4oSCau766z 41 minutes ago


'The French Dispatch' Trailer [Video]'The French Dispatch' Trailer

The French Dispatch Trailer - A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Drops First Trailer [Video]Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Drops First Trailer

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Drops First Trailer The film reaches the big screen this summer on July 24. The comedy-drama, which is set in the 20th century, is the 10th film from Anderson...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published

