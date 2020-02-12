|
Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray In 'The French Dispatch' First Trailer
Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Léa Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Willem Dafoe and more star in this first trailer for 'The French Dispatch'.
A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in "The French Dispatch" magazine.
This trailer is in HD.
|In a French city, far, far away, an expat journalist (Bill Murray) assembled the finest reporters he...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Lainey Gossip
|Timothee Chalamet is showing off his bare body while taking a bath in the trailer for The French...
Just Jared - Published
'The French Dispatch' Trailer
The French Dispatch Trailer - A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in..
Credit: MyMovies STUDIO Duration: 02:24Published
Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Drops First Trailer
Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Drops First Trailer The film reaches the big screen
this summer on July 24. The comedy-drama, which is
set in the 20th century, is the
10th film from Anderson...
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:56Published
