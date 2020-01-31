Black Friday Security

Not to do it... with black friday just a few days away, many stores are increasing their security measures.

This is the first black friday for one local store in downtown twin falls.

They already have a full camera system completley installed.

The owner says she will have every single sales staff working that day, plus her husband to help maintain the crowds.

"one of the big things that we feel is important that kind of curve tails a little bit of loss prevention, one of the best steps to preventing that is extra just customer service, just good customer service and so my girls are really good at that, so we're just gonna be, have more of us out on the floor."

Normally, the store has three to four employees working at a time.

On friday,