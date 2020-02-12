Overtime Pay Injunction

Trending today -- a district court decision has put a hold on a federal rule change to overtime.

As knwa's erika hall shows us how people were counting on that change to earn more money just a few weeks before christmas.

### rebecca williams, salaried worker " im making way under and im barely making ends meet.

4 sec rebecca williams is a salaried custodian-- she says she needs the money from working overtime.

Rebecca williams, salaried worker "i mean i pay my bills all at once and i have nothing left over for the rest of the month, and if i want to do something, even if i want to go to a movie, or go out to dinner i barely have enough to do that without having my mom pay for everything."

Now that a u-s district court in texas granted a preliminary injunction against the overtime rule-- its up in the air as to what will happen.

Mervin jebaraj, center for business & economic research "with the injunction yesterday it is unclear what exactly will happen, because a lot of employers have already invested money, and time and resources in setting up processes to track overtime differently."

((erika)) the overtime rule would've allowed more than 4-million people across the nation to become eligible for overtime on december first.

Now, there's no set date as to when thosen overtime changes could be decided.

((erika)) " williams says she hopes the overtime changes will take effect sooner rather than later."

Rebecca williams, salaried worker "a lot of us really need that money and could use that money now especially with the holidays coming, and i mean theres some of my relatives i cant do nothing for them and i feel bad because theyre little kids and could really use something you know" ((erika)) in fayetteville -- erika hall -- knwa-- northwest arkansas news.

