All Lanes Of I-40 Near Flyover Open Ahead Of Holiday Travel

All Lanes Of I-40 Near Flyover Open Ahead Of Holiday Travel

All Lanes Of I-40 Near Flyover Open Ahead Of Holiday Travel

The day before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year for many Americans.

For those who use the flyover by I-40 to get around, that travel has just become much easier.
All Lanes Of I-40 Near Flyover Open Ahead Of Holiday Travel

... katina rankin.

Good evening.

I'm ... katina rankin.

Brandon: and i'm brandon artiles.

The day before thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year for many americans.

For those who use the flyover by i- 40 to get around, that travel has just become much easier.

That's because all lanes of i-40 are officially open for use.

Katina: local 24's chase arnold ... is live near i-40 in northeast memphis.

Chase, have you seen any issues on the roads so far today?

Thankfully, it has been pretty smooth sailing from what we've seen so far.

With expected holiday travel and some rain earlier today, we were bracing for the worst, but that was not the case.

With all thirteen lanes of i-40 by the flyover now open, you would hope that traffic issues are going to decrease drastically, but t- dot officials still have some advice if you drive this way.

Since there are so many lanes now, being in the correct lane is really important so you're not trying to switch multiple lanes in a short distance, which could lead to problems and accidents on the highway, especially on i-40 west.

Just a reminder, the two far left lanes go to sam cooper, the middle two lanes take you to 240, and the two right lanes keep you on i-40 west.

Signs are being installed to remind drivers which lanes go where.

While the major work is done, please continue to be alert in this area as some construction work is still ongoing.

Nichole lawrence/tdot community relations officer: "they've still got to finish up the summer avenue ramp.

That will be a dedicated ramp there off i-40.

Then there's your ramps that take you on and off covington pike.

There's some work to be done there.

There's a few shoulders they have to get in and get paved."

Chase: that additional work is expected to be fully completed by mid-spring.

Work on the flyover began back in 2013.

T-dot officials are excited for the timing of the re- opening off all these lanes right before the holidays.

They're hoping drivers view it as something like a thanksgiving present.

Reporting live, chase arnold, local 24 news.

Katina:




