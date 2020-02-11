Dwyane Wade's Trans Daughter 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:29s - Published Dwyane Wade's Trans Daughter Dwyane Wade recently appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and spoke about his 12-year-old daughter, Zaya.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Basketball star Dwyane Wade says it was ‘his job’ to educate himself after daughter came out as trans Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has spoken about his transgender daughter in an interview with Ellen...

PinkNews - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Tweet_and_Sour RT @YourManDevine: This kicks ass. https://t.co/xjwRSVvUmY 6 minutes ago Jamie Mallan RT @PinkNews: Basketball star Dwyane Wade says it was ‘his job’ to educate himself after daughter came out as trans https://t.co/h4eY7rJJ2T 15 minutes ago jlfleite RT @gaytimesmag: This is how you parent. https://t.co/NWUbuf9pk9 15 minutes ago HuffPost Canada Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's 12-year-old speaks eloquently about her "true" gender https://t.co/Uwxvq9xufr 26 minutes ago DEVONSCOTTGLAMOURBOI RT @SBNation: .@DwyaneWade is being a good dad to his daughter, and in the process he's helping to make the world a better place for other… 33 minutes ago Dan Devine This kicks ass. https://t.co/xjwRSVvUmY 34 minutes ago Ocean Pop 💎 ‘Pose’ actress Mj Rodriguez praises Dwyane Wade for support of trans daughter https://t.co/sk100mIJa9 1 hour ago Kristina Kemokai RT @HoodSocialism: A bunch of grown men & women arguing why they have the right to harass & bully Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union's daughter… 1 hour ago