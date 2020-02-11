Global  

Dwyane Wade's Trans Daughter

Dwyane Wade's Trans Daughter

Dwyane Wade's Trans Daughter

Dwyane Wade recently appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and spoke about his 12-year-old daughter, Zaya.
Basketball star Dwyane Wade says it was ‘his job’ to educate himself after daughter came out as trans

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has spoken about his transgender daughter in an interview with Ellen...
PinkNews - Published


Tweet_and_Sour RT @YourManDevine: This kicks ass. https://t.co/xjwRSVvUmY 6 minutes ago

Jamie Mallan RT @PinkNews: Basketball star Dwyane Wade says it was ‘his job’ to educate himself after daughter came out as trans https://t.co/h4eY7rJJ2T 15 minutes ago

jlfleite RT @gaytimesmag: This is how you parent. https://t.co/NWUbuf9pk9 15 minutes ago

HuffPost Canada Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's 12-year-old speaks eloquently about her "true" gender https://t.co/Uwxvq9xufr 26 minutes ago

DEVONSCOTTGLAMOURBOI RT @SBNation: .@DwyaneWade is being a good dad to his daughter, and in the process he's helping to make the world a better place for other… 33 minutes ago

Dan Devine This kicks ass. https://t.co/xjwRSVvUmY 34 minutes ago

Ocean Pop 💎 ‘Pose’ actress Mj Rodriguez praises Dwyane Wade for support of trans daughter https://t.co/sk100mIJa9 1 hour ago

Kristina Kemokai RT @HoodSocialism: A bunch of grown men & women arguing why they have the right to harass & bully Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union's daughter… 1 hour ago


Dwyane Wade's daughter urges other transgender children to 'be true to yourself' [Video]Dwyane Wade's daughter urges other transgender children to 'be true to yourself'

Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old daughter Zaya has shared an empowering message for other kids struggling with their gender identity.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:42Published

Dwyane Wade Opens up About Supporting Transgender Daughter [Video]Dwyane Wade Opens up About Supporting Transgender Daughter

Dwyane Wade Opens up About Supporting Transgender Daughter Dwyane Wade recently appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and spoke about his 12-year-old daughter, Zaya. During the interview, Wade..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published

