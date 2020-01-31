Global  

Ninth coronavirus case diagnosed in UK as virus spreads to London

Ninth coronavirus case diagnosed in UK as virus spreads to London

Ninth coronavirus case diagnosed in UK as virus spreads to London

The new case comes as the businessman at the centre of the UK outbreak is sent home after being given the all-clear.
New virus cases in UK, Germany bring Europe's total to 30

LONDON (AP) — Britain and Germany announced more cases of the Wuhan virus on Thursday, bringing the...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Ninth patient tests positive for coronavirus in the UK [Video]Ninth patient tests positive for coronavirus in the UK

A ninth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the UK after a patient was taken to hospital in London on Wednesday. Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Witty said the patient was being..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Wuhan coronavirus spreads to every region in China [Video]Wuhan coronavirus spreads to every region in China

China has confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus in Tibet.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:41Published

