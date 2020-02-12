Small Business Saturday in Corning

News.

Today is black friday, but many local stores are gearing up for tomorrow - small business saturday.

18 news reporter michelle ross took a stroll down corning's market street today to get a sneak peak.

Michelle?

Mike pirozzolo: "it helps make downtown corning a more vibrant place to shop."

Once thanksgiving is over, holiday shopping is in full effect.

Many big box stores like walmart and best buy offer promotions on black friday, while amazon and other online companies try to pull in customers with deals on cyber monday.

But what falls in between is small business saturday, and one area hoping to see some action is corning's market street.

Mike pirozzolo : "i hope it brings a lot of traffic.

We compete against the big box stores and also of course the online shopping."

Small business saturday first started in 2010 thanks to american express.

And the following year, the u.s. senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of it.

The credit card company makes free and costumized advertisements for your storefront, social network or website.

Dee reid: "us being small business owners, and being on a street that's really kind of founded and owned by small business owners, people understand that, you know, to have a street like this we need you to come in and shop and support us and shop local, and not just do it one day a year, but do it throughout the whole year, so that things like this stay with vibrant shopping opportunities for the community."

The recent announcement of imagine that!

Toy store closing its doors for good... has some store owners fearful.

Shopping local doesn't just put cash into the pockets of the owners, but it keeps the money in the community which overall benefits the area's financial structure.

Jeff bong: "downtown and small businesses intertwine and it's a big, big thing for people like myself and for our community, and we urge them all to support us.

Not just saturday, but this is an opportunity for them to take advantage of promotions for small business saturday and to get more familiar with the stores and the people who run them."

If you don't live near the corning area, stores in watkins glen will also be taking part in small business saturday.

Reporting live