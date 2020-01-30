Global  

Three decades apart couldn't stop this family's love

Three decades apart couldn't stop this family's love

Three decades apart couldn't stop this family's love

This emotional reunion is sure to bring a tear to the driest of eyes.

Lourdes moved to America 30 years ago and due to her immigration status, hasn't been able to visit her parents in rural Mexico since.
