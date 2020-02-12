Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Expecting a Baby, Sources Say

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Expecting a Baby, Sources Say

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Expecting a Baby, Sources Say

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Expecting a Baby, Sources Say

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Expecting a Baby, Sources Say The news is being reported by Just Jared and multiple other sources.

Jonas and Turner have not yet confirmed anything themselves.

Reps for both of them have not said anything either.

Insider, via 'Elle' Insider, via 'Elle' 23-year-old Turner and 30-year-old Jonas became engaged in late 2017 after dating for nearly a year.

They married in Las Vegas last spring and then held a more formal wedding in France a few months later.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Relive Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Love Story

Congratulations to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas! The Game of Thrones star and the Jonas Brothers...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerIndependent


Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas (Exclusive)

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together, multiple sources confirm...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Just Jared JrDaily CallerIndependentE! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this

paodopm

zizou 𓂉 RT @enews: BREAKING: Sophie Turner is pregnant!! That’s right, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are going to be parents! https://t.co/XNMs8SqR5A… 3 seconds ago

greyscu

la rosalía!!! RT @enews: BREAKING: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are going to have a baby!! Excuse us while we type through our happy tears. https://t.co/i… 11 seconds ago

monieworld

費 洋 麗⁷ RT @usweekly: Sophie Turner is pregnant and expecting her first child with Joe Jonas! 💕 https://t.co/NcVs8ZW5wW 13 seconds ago

littleoneblke

Cindy Campos RT @BuzzFeed: Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child Together And That's The Tea https://t.co/F0qcZOUAWi 28 seconds ago

Jennydcg

Jenny Cazares ❤️ RT @di392: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas expecting! - Excuse me while I practice bending my knee for the new prince/princess of the North! 😍😭😍 32 seconds ago

FreyvaRod

Frey RT @PopCrave: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together, @JustJared reports. https://t.co/drJdgb2Sa3 37 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Pregnant According To New Reports [Video]Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Pregnant According To New Reports

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner pregnant according to new reports from Just Jared & US Weekly. Plus, Brad Pitt reacts to questions about his kids and the video is awkward.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:35Published

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Expecting Their First Child [Video]Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Expecting Their First Child

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly expecting their first child together.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.