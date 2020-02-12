Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Expecting a Baby, Sources Say
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Are Expecting a Baby, Sources Say The news is being reported by Just Jared
and multiple other sources.
Jonas and Turner have not yet confirmed
anything themselves.
Reps for both of them have
not said anything either.
Insider, via 'Elle' Insider, via 'Elle' 23-year-old Turner and 30-year-old Jonas became
engaged in late 2017 after dating for nearly a year.
They married in Las Vegas last spring and then held a
more formal wedding in France a few months later.