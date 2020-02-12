Global  

Students, Community Grant Wishes for Winter Wish Program

Students, Community Grant Wishes for Winter Wish Program
Students, Community Grant Wishes for Winter Wish Program

The holidays are fast-approaching and henderson county high schoolers are doing what they can to make wishes come true this christmas.

Students wishes include anything from real needs --- like a winter coat --- to fun treats ---- like candy.

Teachers say it is a way to bring students together and make everyone feel important.

"we have students who have some real needs that we hope we can grant those wishes.

And then we have some kids who want some things like a bag of candy.

And we're kind of hoping that we can do that too.

We're going to set some wishing trees up here in the building where students can grant wishes for other students, and we think that's a really great thing to build community in our own school."

Businesses and individuals can mail donations or personally deliver them to henderson county high school




