Ohio State active shooter

(--brenna--)panic on one of the country's largest college campuses this morning..after police and f-b-i lock down the ohio state university ..

After reports of an active shooter.

This afternoon they report a suspect is dead... and several are injured.

The first reports came in at before 10 am eastern time..

And law enforcement reportedly told the media a car rammed into watts hall and at least two people got out of it.

Dispatch reported one person had a gun, while the second appeared to have a large knife.

Columbus fire officials say at least eight people have been taken to hospitals..

Columbus fire officials say at least eight people have been taken to hospitals..

And one is in critical condition.