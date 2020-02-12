Global  

Ohio State Active Shooter

(--brenna--)panic on one of the country's largest college campuses this morning..after police and f-b-i lock down the ohio state university ..

After reports of an active shooter.

This afternoon they report a suspect is dead... and several are injured.

The first reports came in at before 10 am eastern time..

And law enforcement reportedly told the media a car rammed into watts hall and at least two people got out of it.

Dispatch reported one person had a gun, while the second appeared to have a large knife.

Columbus fire officials say at least eight people have been taken to hospitals..

And one is in critical condition.stay with texomashomepage, twitter, and facebook for the latest.




