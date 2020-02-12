Reitz Home Museum

Yet.

>> ange: it is always a good day when matt rao is on the show.

Telling us about the latest wonderful things happening at the lovely reitz homeand museum.

Good to see you as always.

Happy birthday .

>> a little belated, thank you.

I'm still celebrating until the end of november.

>> ange: right, it's the birthday month.

Carry on my friend.let's talk about the reitz home, what's going on at your beautiful place?

>> that house is looking so good right now.

I think when i was here in october, it was a big mess and we were in the middle of decorating for christmas with boxes everywhere.

Just last week, we went around and added the finishing touches.

It looks gorgeous.

We are ready for people to visit us.

We had a big weekend after thanksgiving this past weekend.

We will continue our christmas towards until december 31.

>> ange: we will stretch them out this year.

What about the candlelight event?

That's always a big deal.

>> the candlelight tour is unique in that we have people in the mansion in the evening.

It really takes on a different glow at night when all the stained-glass windows are lit up.the christmas lights are going.

The tiffany lamps are glowing.

It's really nice at night.

We have people in that evening for a self-guided tour.

We have people around the house but you can wander around at your own pace.

People really like that.

And i will have santa claus, it is the real santa that we have.

>> ange: of course.

I wouldn't expect anything less.

>> he will arrive in a horse-drawn carriage at 6:00 that evening.

He will pose for pictures and sit in a chair and talk to everybody there.

A great opportunity to take pictures with santa.

The backdrop of the reitz home is perfect for it.

It's a much better santa experience that you would get many other places that we offer at the reitz home.

>> ange: it really will be beautiful.

Do we need to make reservations for the candlelight tour?

>> you can come anytime between five and eight.

Santa will show up about 6:00 and he will be there for a while.

It will be a very nice evening.

If you can't make it, you can continue to visit for victorian christmas all the way through the end of the year.

>> ange: how can we get tickets or arrange a tour?

>> you can come over anytime during our regular tour hours.

They are on our website.

We do towards everydayexcept monday.

I think that's why we have music monday.

It works out very well.

You don't have to make a reservation.

We are ready for you .we will be glad to see you.

Come visit us.

It's such a nice thing to do during the holidays.

Quite different than being out on the east side and shopping in the hustle and bustle.

It's a leisurely, quiet, family oriented thing to do.

I think everybody will enjoy it.

>> ange: with so many new places downtown, itwill be a wonderful evening to dine out.

Go to the home .

Or choose your place to eat and still shop.

>> the night we are having our party on december 10, dusty downtown christmas.i think santa will come down main street and a horse-drawn carriage.

All of those businesses will be open.

It will be a big night downtown.not only for us.

>> ange: and that will be a great night all theway around to get in the christmas spirit.

So thank you .

>> i'm in it today.

If you walk around the reitz home, you will be in it to.

>> ange: i will stop by on my way home.

Always good to see