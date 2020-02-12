Global  

Host Chat 11/28/16

Host Chat 11/28/16

Sistina and TeNesha discuss Thanksgiving photos, this evening’s Buy Local Bash, Florence Henderson’s death, the Window Wonderland voting, and Cyber Monday.
Street."

?syracuse skyline?

>> tenesha: gorge, happy monday!

Thank you for watching "bridge street."

I'm tenesha murphy sitting alongside sistina giordano.

How are you?

>> sistina: i'm good.

How was your weekend?

>> tenesha: good.

>> sistina: it was tough but good.

>> tenesha: getting that christmas tree up.

>> sistina: we get a live one every year -- live one-oh god -- a real one.

It's not alive.

So just a funny pick here.

We went to three b's farms. they had this little tyke car.

A tiny christmas tree roped on it.

See, eddie's in the scar with the -- so we did eddie in the car, he loved it.

He was back up though, he was hitting everything.

And then harper is with eddie.

>> tenesha: for kids to play with?

>> sistina: so they so have you take a picture with it.

They have hot chocolate and everything.

>> tenesha: did you cut the tree?

>> sistina: i could have, i've done it before.

>> tenesha: did you pick the tree?

>> sistina: yes.

Eddie thought he could pull the tree himself.

A toddler that thinks he's hercules.

He was so upset!

I took the kids to dickens christmas.

My sister-in-law took there.

You're like the mother-in-law at disneyland.

I'm crazy at my daughter -- >> tenesha: more crazy than your daughter.

>> sistina: we went or the a wagon ride and father christmas goes by and i'm like, oh my gosh, harper!

She's not shy, the apple doesn't fall far.

>> tenesha: is it all decorated?

>> sistina: for most part.

The tree is not.

I have to do lights and original amounts.

>> tenesha: the tree is there.

>> sistina: i don't know if you all at home do this but i like to let it settle for a little bit, because it's all scrunched up.

It's been netted.

I like to let it settle, move a little bit.

>> tenesha: i'm asking these questions because i have a fake tree.

>> sistina: the bonus is you don't have a mess.

>> tenesha: i would have a mess all the time because i would never water it.

Let's stick with the fake tree with the lights already on it.

>> sistina: my mom thinks we all get our trees really early here.

>> tenesha: why, before thanksgiving?

>> sistina: it's a tradition, i don't know many who haven't gotten a tree jet right?

>> tenesha: when i was growing up we didn't.

We waited.

But my parents, work family, both parents work.

Anyway.

>> sistina: before we go can i just show this?

My parents scale up for ms thanksgiving.

My mom said cc, you got to show this.

It's like a bred stick.

We call it biscotti.

You don't want to hear it online, my microphone will go crunch crunch crunch.

>> tenesha: are you going to share?

>> sistina: no i'm going to eat the whole thing by myself.

>> tenesha: you might girl!

>> sistina: this was special.

They're trying to tell me they made this for me.

Thank you everybody.

>> tenesha: good event going on tonight.

The buy local bash is happening tonight.

At the have regional market.

The tickets are $25.

But there are going to be lots of local vendors there.

>> sistina: there's going to be music there, you can get food and music samples from vendors as well.

A great reason to spend your money locally in central new york.

>> tenesha: that $25 donation goes to the cny rescue mission.

>> sistina: good work all year round and particularly this time of year.

Something else that's happening is this winter wonder land voting.

Wonderland voting.

You're going to be able to vote, check out the displays.

The voting opens on friday and continues through -- >> tenesha: january 1st.

And they'll announce the win are january 3rd.

How good is that!

That happens in new york city right?

They decorate the windows.

>> sistina: have you seen them before?

>> tenesha: not in person, on tv.

>> sistina: when i was there, i did every year, religiously.

Walking through macy's line.

People are so creative.

>> tenesha: the little tea cart and friends, the landmark -- awesome.

What else.

>> sistina: sad news this weekend.

Florence henderson died.

>> tenesha: sad sad sad.

>> sistina: she didn't look that old.

>> tenesha: she was on dancing with the stars recently.

>> sistina: she was there for marsha right?

>> tenesha: but she was a.contestant.

A contestant a while back.

>> sistina: such a turning point in television.

>> tenesha: we just had cindy and bobby on the show.

>> sistina: they



