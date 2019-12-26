Global  

Cyber Monday Sales

Didn't max out your credit cards on black friday... good... because more deals are on the way.

((brian loftus)) >> today... is cyber monday... and our michael stevens is live inside the online retailer zappos... with the craziness taking place.

Hey michael?

((michael stevens)) >> zappos is known for creating fun and a little weirdness, and this cyber monday will be no different at zappos headquarters.

We will also have an on-campus adoption event in support of our second annual home for the #pawlidayz campaign, a nation-wide effort to rescue 9,000 cats and dogs this holiday season.

Finally, we will have tons of fun activities to thank our employees for their hard work on our busiest day of the year.

((brian loftus)) sherry, how's the weather?

Sherry, how's the weather?

((sherry



