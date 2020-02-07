China Fires 2 Health Officials Over Coronavirus Outbreak 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:42s - Published China Fires 2 Health Officials Over Coronavirus Outbreak The director and the Communist Party secretary of Hubei's provincial health committee were fired, according to state media.

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus Outbreak Reportedly Fueling Xenophobia Of Asians Watch VideoThe coronavirus outbreak continues to challenge public health officials worldwide. But...

Newsy - Published 6 days ago



U.S. health officials await invite to assist with coronavirus in China The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday it had not yet been...

Reuters - Published 10 hours ago







