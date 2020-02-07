Global  

China Fires 2 Health Officials Over Coronavirus Outbreak

The director and the Communist Party secretary of Hubei&apos;s provincial health committee were fired, according to state media.
Coronavirus Outbreak Reportedly Fueling Xenophobia Of Asians

Coronavirus Outbreak Reportedly Fueling Xenophobia Of AsiansWatch VideoThe coronavirus outbreak continues to challenge public health officials worldwide. But...
Newsy - Published

U.S. health officials await invite to assist with coronavirus in China

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday it had not yet been...
Reuters - Published


pastorabharris

Pastor A.B. Harris RT @JChengWSJ: Beijing fired the highest-ranking officials yet over the handling of the coronavirus outbreak, replacing two provincial heal… 16 minutes ago

cassielexis

Alessandra RT @MailOnline: China FIRES its two most senior health officials in Hubei region amid anger over coronavirus incompetence https://t.co/uOSR… 2 hours ago

SolarFlashEvent

Solar Flash Hubei Reports Another 94 Deaths, Bringing Global Total To 1,112; Another 39 Infected On Cruise Ship | Zero Hedge https://t.co/VnKOlm0vbh 3 hours ago

owhy3

owhy3 Hubei Reports Another #94 Deaths, Bringing Global Total To #1112; #Another_39 Infected On Cruise Ship https://t.co/R8BoM6EtPv 4 hours ago

beachnut826

BLR RT @Newsy: The deputy director of China's national health commission will take over both roles. https://t.co/2P7yoTd66S 5 hours ago

Newsy

Newsy The deputy director of China's national health commission will take over both roles. https://t.co/2P7yoTd66S 6 hours ago

erotao

Pray Always! 🇺🇸🇮🇱 RT @CVIEWS: President Xi Claims Outbreak Will Ultimately Benefit China's Economy; UK Prison Tests For Suspected Cases | Zero Hedge https://… 6 hours ago

erotao

Pray Always! 🇺🇸🇮🇱 RT @CVIEWS: CDC Admits Coronavirus Patient Accidentally Released Because Of "Lab Mix-Up"; Bullard Says Virus Still "Tail Risk" For Markets… 6 hours ago


CDC: Coronavirus Likely To Get 'Foothold' In US [Video]CDC: Coronavirus Likely To Get 'Foothold' In US

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials expect the coronavirus outbreak to "take a foothold" in the US before it's contained. At some point, we are likely to see community spread in the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

'Infodemic': World Health Officials Aim To Fight Rising Misinformation About Coronavirus [Video]'Infodemic': World Health Officials Aim To Fight Rising Misinformation About Coronavirus

From epidemic to "infodemic," the World Health Organization is warning the public about the sudden rise of misinformation surrounding the novel coronavirus outbreak. They're coming to Silicon Valley to..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:32Published

