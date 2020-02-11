Global  

Denver City Council Votes To Repeal Pit Bull Ban

Denver City Council Votes To Repeal Pit Bull Ban

Denver City Council Votes To Repeal Pit Bull Ban

The council voted 7-4 to amend a 1989 bill that essentially banned residents from owning pit bulls within city limits.
Denver to end 30-year pit bull ban, require license for owners

The Denver City Council on Monday passed a measure to end the city’s 30-year ban on pit bull...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



Montreal's pit bull ban is drawing outrage from animal advoc [Video]Montreal's pit bull ban is drawing outrage from animal advoc

The city of Montreal is courting controversy over a new city ordinance that bans pit bulls and pit bull types of dogs city wide. Montreal is slightly smaller than Las Vegas. Pit bulls are one of the..

Credit: KLAS Las Vegas, NVPublished

New Denver Pit Bull Law Will Take Effect In 90 Days If Mayor Approves It [Video]New Denver Pit Bull Law Will Take Effect In 90 Days If Mayor Approves It

For 30 years, it's been illegal to own a pit bull in the city of Denver. But that could change after the city council voted to remove the ban.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:21Published

