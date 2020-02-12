Car found in canal

Jason: it was a tense situation for rescue crews called to the scene at a canal east of arvin... as they arrived to find a vehicle submerged in the water, unsure if anyone was inside.

It happened around 4:30 yesterday afternoon, about a quarter mile south of buena vista road and rockpile road.

Crews found a white mustang sitting in the water up to its windows.

The highway patrol, kern county sheriff's department and kern county fire department responded.

A firefighter used a ladder to climb down the side of the canal so he could reach the vehicle.

When he looked inside the mustang it was empty and the windows were rolled up.

A check of the license plate revealed the vehicle was stolen november 19.