Giving Tuesday - Boys and Girls Club

Back for giving tuesday... ((nate)) and the boys and girls club of greater green bay wants you to look back and give back today... stephanie nespoli with the boys and girls club is here to tell us all about it... - first, for those who aren't familiar -- what is giving tuesday?

- how is the boys and girls club taking part with hastag - look back, give back?

- why is this campagin so important?

- why do you think this time of year is so important to get the community thinking about giving back?

- how else can people give back and help the boys and girls club?

#givingtuesday is coming up on nov.

29 and it has very quickly become the nation's largest day of giving for non-profit organizations.

While the entire country will be celebrating by supporting individual causes throughout the day, i am hoping to join you to tell wfrv viewers about an opportunity to take part in the day while making a difference in their own backyard.

We're asking the green bay community to support area kids and teens through our #lookbackgiveback campaign - happening on #givingtuesday only!

With the boys & girls club of greater green bay turning 50 years old in 2017, we're asking our community members to look back to their own childhoods and remember what made them special.

Maybe it was a teacher that helped you find your potential?

A newly discovered hobby that opened your eyes to a life passion?

A special trip taken with friends?

A family member who never gave up on you?

No matter what childhood memories are provoked, something in your younger years helped propel you into the adult you are today!

By looking back, we hope the everyone is reminded how important it is to have people "in your corner" believing in you and how critical it is to be offered opportunities to learn and grow.

With these memories in mind, we hope that leaders of green bay will choose to give back and offer life-changing moments to youth today through the boys & girls club.

In order to take part in our #givingtuesday campaign, we're asking community members to visit our donation page ( www.bgcgb.org/do nate) and contribute what they can toward our $5,000 goal.

All proceeds will assist us where our needs are greatest - keeping our doors open, lights on, programs running and buses available for our 3,500+ kids every weekday throughout the entire year.

Without these components - club simply couldn't exist!

From there, supporters are asked to join our #lookbackgiveback movement by posting a picture of themselves as a child or teen to their own social media sites with a message to their followers about their choice to #lookbackgiveback with the club.

