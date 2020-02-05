Global  

Rick Moranis to Appear in Disney's Reboot 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' | THR News

Rick Moranis to Appear in Disney's Reboot 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' | THR NewsRick Moranis is returning to one of the franchises he helped build.
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Rick Moranis Returns to Acting for Disney Reboot

Rick Moranis will make his return to acting in the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot. The 66-year-old...
E! Online - Published


