OHIO ELECTION OFFICES PREPARE FOR 2020 PRIMARY ELECTION

Having already tested the polling equipment in Ohio county elections during 2019, election officials are confident that results will be retrieved accurately.
The ohio primary election is just over a month away and only one week remains for voters to get registered.fox 55's jeremy masukevich tells us how ohio election offices are preparing for the primaries.

Chaos and confusion during the iowa democratic caucus has many voters concerned about the rest of the primary process.that hasn't been lost on ohio elections officers preparing for their primary on march 17th.everything that we are doing in the office to prepare for the election we have stepped it up.new polling equipment was implemented throughout the majority of the state in 2019.having already tested the equipment during county electionselection officials in paulding and defiance counties are confident with the results.we have all had a test run.

Which i understand in iowa they did not have a test run of that app election officials say the updated machinery will reduce concerns with cybersecurity such as foreign interference and ransomware.that has been a dramatic difference.

In 2016 we were just kind of realizing that these threats were out there.ohio senate bill 52 became effective on january 24th...the new law was put in place to improve information integrity and security for voters.we feel good.

It was hard getting ready with the cybersecurity directive, but now that we have passed that deadline it makes me more confident that we will have a safe secure election here.the updated security may increase the time it takes to count the votesa tradeoff ohio election offices are willing to make.it is important to do things accurately rather than quickly, so that is what we are going to prioritize in paulding, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news ohio voters have until february 18th to register to vote.early voting will commence the following day for the primary election on march 17th.




