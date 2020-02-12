Global  

No-Shave November: The importance of getting screened

Meteorologist David George is participating in No-Shave November.

A time for men to toss the razors and raise awareness for men's health issues.
My participation in no-shave november has been an effort to encourage men to get screenings and annual physicals.

Earlier in the month, we talked about prostate cancer and testicular cancer and today, we touch on colon cancer.

It's the third most prevalent cancer we have in the united states.

Dr. markian babji of the alaska cancer treatment center believes men are not accustomed to taking care of themselves, but they are becoming more educated and are now taking accountability for their own health needs.

"usually men can get their first colonoscopy at age 50.

Depending on their family history and, that of course, can rule out any major issues."

Cut to i think we all see some of these tidbits in health magazines and on tv programs so we know that the triad of health is really about lifestyle.which is your diet, your exercise and your stress.

If you manage those things your cells will produce in a way that should be healthy.

To the guys out there.if there's a problem with our home or our cars, we usually fix it right away... or at least contact someone that can.

But when there is a weird pain or something different with our own body we often ignore it.

Don't do that.

Go get it checked out.

