Bridge Street: Host Chat 11/30/16

>> tenesha: good morning everyone.

Happy wednesday.

Thank you for watching "bridge street."

I'm tenesha murphy sitting alongside sistina giordano.

How are you?

>> sistina: i'm good i'm good.

>> tenesha: last night i sat up and watched su basketball game.

Support my orange.

Did you watch?

>> sistina: i started to watch, we were decorating the tree.

And harper said, i don't want to watch this football game.

I had to watch the secret life of pets, and we didn't do to well on the game anyway.

>> tenesha: we lost.

It's early in the season and wisconsin was on fire last night.

They shot 11-3's.

And so -- >> sistina: a few of our players had a good night.

Coleman had his best game of the season, with 12 points.

>> tenesha: it's early in the season but it was -- he had a great game.

And, you know, two losses in a row are tough.

Any time you go on the road to play a great team like wisconsin, you know it's hard, it's hard.

So i don't think anybody should panic.

Su is still going to be great as they always are.

Fest.

>> like an uneducated sports person, what does that mean?

>> tenesha: last season they lost a few games in a row, three or four and they went to the final four.

They have a great team this year.

They have to let things jell.

>> sistina: they play this weekend right?

>> tenesha: north florida at home.

No worries.

>> sistina: no worries.

>> tenesha: oh my gosh!

>> sistina: i like that you were cheering for orange.

Because i don't think that's going to be happening on december 19th, just putting it out there people.

>> tenesha: i love my coach boeheim now.

>> sistina: we'll see.

>> tenesha: he's not paying the bills on the 19th.

I got to pay my bills.

>> sistina: i just love you >> tenesha: but i could pay by own if i was one of the lucky tennessee 20.

>> sistina: the tennessee 20, $420.9 million.

>> tenesha: a group of factory workers, where is it from tennessee.

>> sistina: a bunch of different cities in tennessee.

It rounds out that they are only going to be able to take home like, what was it, 13 million?

>> tenesha: after taxes.

>> sistina: only.

My favorite was, everybody was asking them, are you still going to keep your job?

They're like yeah, we're still going to go to work.

I mean you work in a factory?

I am like see you later.

>> tenesha: half of them are going to quit, half stay on.

They have specialized jobs, engineers.

Their owner is going to say, don't quit on me!

I don't know what i would do if y'all quit!

We are going to train our replacements and those that are going to quit are going to quit and those who are going to stay are going to stay.

>> sistina: if you love your work you know.

>> tenesha: but -- >> sistina: i thought it was 12 million after taxes.

>> tenesha: it was 12 million before taxes.

They took the payout.

>> sistina: the guy who sold the ticket to them they gave him $25,000.

That's so sweet!

>> tenesha: the lottery does that.

The lottery pays the store front.

>> sistina: does the lottery do that?

I didn't know that.

Okay.

But i think there was something i read this morning that i saw they were giving some sort of charitable contributions from -- >> tenesha: from all the fires that are going on and the devastation that's going on in tennessee right now yes they are.

>> sistina: every once that while we have a pool going on -- >> tenesha: we have to sign a contract to play.

Do you ever get that?

>> sistina: where is scotty?

He'll tell us.

>> tenesha: if we buy more it's a mess.

>> sistina: there's a whole plan.

Anyway.

So moving on here.

"time" magazine came out with the years end list of like the best and the worst, okay?

So this is their top 3 best songs.

Number 3 is not above that by don richards.

Do you know that?

>> tenesha: i don't.

>> sistina: signs we are old.

The sound by 1975.

>> tenesha: don't know that one either.

>> sistina: and formation by beyonce.

>> tenesha: i don't know how that was the number 1 song.

Moving on.

>> sistina: team by iggy azalea.

And mom by megan trainer.

>> tenesha: megmegan trainer.

And justin timberlake never should be on the worst list of anything.

Maybe the super bowl.

>> sistina: for reasons other than singing.

That was -- yeah.

>> tenesha: sistina you're an iphone user, i'm an iphone user.

They say your phone says something about you.

It says we are young.

And wait, we use iphone users view their smartphone as a status symbol.

>> sistina: really?

>> tenesha: do you do that?

I kind of.

You don't have an iphone?

>> sistina: i just like when other people have iphones because it makes my life easier.

If i'm sending something -- >> tenesha: choosing between an iphone and an android smartphone shows something.

Android users were more honest and more agreeable.

So we're liars?

Are we liars?

>> sistina: i don't know.

>> tenesha: and we don't agree on things?

>> sistina: i don't know that i -- >> tenesha: they're more agreeable see what they're saying?

We have iphones.

What does kate thornton have.

>> sistina: meteorologist kate thornton, what kind of phone do you have?

>> kate: one of the older generations iphones, like a 5.

>> sistina: i still know some of the people who have older iphones.

>>