Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Will Pelosi continue to lead House Democrats?

Will Pelosi continue to lead House Democrats?

Video Credit: KGPE CBS 47 Fresno - Published < > Embed
Will Pelosi continue to lead House Democrats?House Democrats will elect party leaders Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Will Pelosi continue to lead House Democrats?

In labor costs.

Alex today... house democrats..

Elect their party leaders.

They will decide..

If nancy pelosi... will serve another term.

She's been the house democratic leader for 12- years now.

Today she faces a challenge... by congressman tim ryan of ohio.

Ryan says it's time for a change in party leadership.

He says..

The one reason..

Is the loss of dozens of democratic congressional seats.

Over the past six-years.

Ryan says the party has the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

GeriSK

Geri Konstantin❗️🎬 RT @Arqahn: @GeriSK @JoyceGlaser @SpeakerPelosi @NeonNettle I'm undecided on this. One the one hand Pelosi is a national embarressment, she… 2 days ago

Arqahn

Arqahn the Pony Soldier @GeriSK @JoyceGlaser @SpeakerPelosi @NeonNettle I'm undecided on this. One the one hand Pelosi is a national embarr… https://t.co/ErnF13zZr2 3 days ago

Style17strings

We're Not In Kansas Anymore, 🆘️ #Resist RT @GNolan01: This year's #ProfileInCourageAward, I nominate Nancy Pelosi. She has played a very Courageous, Intelligent, Caring, & Patient… 3 days ago

GNolan01

GNolan This year's #ProfileInCourageAward, I nominate Nancy Pelosi. She has played a very Courageous, Intelligent, Caring,… https://t.co/EBB3cV3vqb 5 days ago

Kicklitykat

KlickityKat RT @NBCNewsTHINK: If Democrats decide to maintain the status quo and end up losing on Election Day, a few torn pieces of paper will be the… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'An impeachment that will last forever': Pelosi [Video]'An impeachment that will last forever': Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said &apos;time has been our friend in all of this because it has yielded incriminating evidence&apos;. She also announced the team of seven..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:44Published

Pelosi: Schiff to lead prosecution at Trump impeachment trial [Video]Pelosi: Schiff to lead prosecution at Trump impeachment trial

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday named the seven lawmakers who will prosecute U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment trial in the Senate. Zachary Goelman reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.