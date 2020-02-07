Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Family Health: Drinking Gene

Family Health: Drinking Gene

Video Credit: KLRT Fox 16 Little Rock - Published < > Embed
Family Health: Drinking Gene

Family Health: Drinking Gene

Donna Terrell has more on a genetic discovery that may lead to treatment for alcoholism.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Family Health: Drinking Gene

Donna terrell with your morning famil health.

((donna))hi everybody - i'm sty suggests t s possible to elhig..

Ood!researchers at the university utah studied the brains of 19 devout mormons - as they were exposed to biblical quotes, passages and videos.the spiritual experience triggered acty in areas of the brain linked to reward -- ine same way people respond to food, love and eve drugs.this may help scientists understand th role of regi in decision-making.

((donna))a genetic discovery may lay the groundwork for an effecvetreatment for alcoholism.researchers analyzed the of more than 100-thousand people who drank alcohol socially.

They were able to identify aágenetic variantá called "beta- klotho" that suppresses a person's thifor alcohol.

The findings could someday be used to develop drugs to regulate alcohol consumption.heavy alcohol consumption hbeen linked to various cancers, liver damage a heart disease.

((donna))for more info on any of my fi health stories... look for them here - at fox16.com.

((donna))i'm donna terrel see you late today for fox1 news at 5:30 and one everybody!e a



Recent related news from verified sources

India Finds and Treats its âMissing Millionâ TB Cases; Gap Reduced to 3.5 Lakh Patients: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Since the launch of the new National Strategic Plan (2017-25) there has been a 38% increase in TB...
NewsVoir - Published

News24.com | Maggots in mouth: Family sues hospital and KZN health MEC for R11m

The family of a Durban man whose mouth was infested with maggots shortly before he died in RK Khan...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Family Health: Two Cases of Lyme Disease in Arkansas [Video]Family Health: Two Cases of Lyme Disease in Arkansas

The State Health Department confirming two cases of Lyme Disease in Arkansas. Donna Terrell has more on the tick-borne disease and its symptoms.

Credit: KLRT Fox 16 Little RockPublished

Family Health: Hole in Heart Fixed [Video]Family Health: Hole in Heart Fixed

An Arkansas man gets his heart condition fixed on Valentine's Day. Donna Terrell has more in today's Family Health report.

Credit: KLRT Fox 16 Little RockPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.