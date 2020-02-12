Global  

Ag & Energy Report 11/30

Ag & Energy Report 11/30Ag & Energy Report 11/30
Ag & Energy Report 11/30

Prices are falling as doubt grows that opec will cut oil production.

The countries that make up opec-the oil producing nations like saudi arabia- are having internal discord about when, how and whether to cut oil production at all.

That means a lot of oil will keep flooding the market and gas prices remain low.

Tesla is being urged to stop using the term 'autopilot'.

A california-based consumer advocacy group is urging the state's dmv to crack down on tesla's use of the words "autopilot" and "self-driving" in its marketing, saying the terms mislead consumers into believing the feature is safer than it actually is.

Tesla did not yet respond.

U.s. oil and gas companies are slowly stepping up investment in wells and other industry building blocks for the first time in more than two years.

The wall street journal says this could reverse a long slump and offering a small boost to overall economic growth as the year ends.

The nation's leading agricultural state is now targeting greenhouse gases produced by dairy cows and other livestock.

Despite strong opposition from farmers, california governor jerry brown signed legislation in september that for the first time regulates heat- trapping gases from livestock operations and landfills.

Cattle and other farm animals are major sources of methane, a greenhouse gas.

From the nasdaq marketsite in times square, i'm jane king with your ag and energy report (michelle) still to come here



