Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top Trenders 1130

Top Trenders 1130

Video Credit: KFTA - Published < > Embed
Top Trenders 1130Top stories trending overnight 113016
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top Trenders 1130

((chris)) welcome back to fox 24 news.

If you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders with jaclyn house ### ((jaclyn)) first lady michelle obama welcomed military families at the white house obama welcomed military families at the white house yesterday -- for a sneak peak of this year's holiday decorations.

The decorations include a tree and flag display featuring some of the military families the obamas have met over the years.

A tree decorated with gold ornaments honors soldiers who lost their lives serving the country.

### ((jaclyn)) a group of 20 tennessee co- workers won the 421-million-dollar lottery jackpot.

The "tennessee 20" - as they're now known - all work at north american stamping.

They picked up their checks tuesday in nashville.

The group chose to take a lump sum of 254-point-seven- million- dollars...which they'll split evenly.

### ((jaclyn)) the world's oldest living lady celebrated her 117th birthday yesterday!

Emma morano was born in italy on november 29th, 18-99!

She's the only person alive known to have lived in three centuries.

She gives the credit of her longevity to eating raw eggs, and being independent.

### ((jaclyn)) rolling stone has released the top 50 albums of 2016 top five albums include frank ocean 'blond' car seat headrest 'teens of denial' chance the rapper 'coloring book' david bowie 'blackstar' beyonce 'lemonade' ### ((jaclyn)) i have a new app addiction, shoutrageous!

It was developed by the hosts of the real that you can see right here on fox24 it's a great game that's perfect for the holidays where you can shout out answers to fun questions such as things you might see on a thanksgiving table, christmas movies in black in white, gifts that kids hate the most etc.

It's ninety nine cents with in app purchases available.

### ((marissa)) ((chris)) thanks jaclyn.

Purchases available.

### ((marissa)) ((chris)) thanks jaclyn.

We'll be back with more local news on fox 24.

###




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Pete_Hemingway

Pete Hemingway Bit of an echo chamber tonight with macro-trenders agreeing that London (and businesses within) is utterly at fault… https://t.co/2RFNgXyRbv 3 hours ago

GregShaker

Greg Shaker Got a much better number but it's still good according to my numbers. The #1 and #2 Defensive Efficiency Teams in t… https://t.co/3IlnokaITd 3 hours ago

timevauIts

BONK! 🔨💥 cant go one day w/o yall hating on gnc trans men and calling them trenders..... 5 hours ago

0FF_BRAND_RAT

🌈 tyler !! illiterate !! WAS C137KINNIE oomf really said that trans men who call their chest boobs might be trenders because "every trans guy gets dysphori… https://t.co/MxYCScHauv 5 hours ago

orion_sonny

Sonny Orion @bunny5moon @AshleyUncia Another thing I agree with them about is how trans 'trenders' don't actually exist. You do… https://t.co/LqPEXg6fCH 5 hours ago

Woman4W

Woman4Women⚢ (Bella) #IStandWithMaya @treekahlo The argument made by my best friend & trans person experienced in all things toilet-related, is that usi… https://t.co/rm8ZpfAmHp 6 hours ago

SisterSof1a

✝️SisterSofia✝️ The tumblr crowd and trenders have made things worse for legitmative trans people over the years. 6 hours ago

charli_lot

Charlilot @MumofC @Deleuzoguattar1 @HadleyFreeman Yes, the activists, trenders & fraudsters are 90% the issue, the other 10%… https://t.co/sPfyvVF0nl 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Trenders [Video]Top Trenders

Top Trenders 112916

Credit: KFTAPublished

Top Trenders 1128 [Video]Top Trenders 1128

top trenders 112816

Credit: KFTAPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.