Flip Phone

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Flip PhoneSamsung unveils the new folding Galaxy Z Flip phone.
I only spent about 30 minutes with Samsung's new foldable flip phone, but I'm convinced Motorola should be worried

I only spent about 30 minutes with Samsung's new foldable flip phone, but I'm convinced Motorola should be worried· Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip on Tuesday, a flip phone with a foldable screen that bends in...
Business Insider - Published

Watch Samsung unveil its foldable flip phone — the Galaxy Z

Watch Samsung unveil its foldable flip phone — the Galaxy Z· Samsung showed off the Galaxy Z— the company's first foldable flip phone. · The phone has a...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



ContraryMaryC

Mary Christen Westbrook-Tibbs @CNN @questCNN Even if it were $1.38, a flip phone is***unless you can recklessly slap it closed! The StarTAC wa… https://t.co/cD4ZlXLh7k 6 seconds ago

TheTylt

The Tylt Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip is a flip-phone-smartphone combo. Are you dying to get your hands on one? https://t.co/BbmfeqYlYB 14 seconds ago

sirBadd

Badd @theMrMobile Oh I’m not totally against flip displays.. I do think that if Samsung had an external display to inter… https://t.co/yjZnLleYBY 54 seconds ago

dave6018

David @sirBadd @theMrMobile They have come along way since my last flip phone https://t.co/2NgV8Ps1wo 1 minute ago

BelgiumTron

Flanders.Tron RT @CNN: See Samsung's new $1,380 flip phone. The Galaxy Z Flip features a foldable design and split-screen capabilities. https://t.co/oVGL… 1 minute ago

HTTech

Hindustan Times Tech Planning to buy a foldable phone? Read this.. @htTweets https://t.co/tPpkrrAZrn 1 minute ago

jin_epiphany___

👑Stream EPIPHANY 💫 AWAKE👑 RT @ppupzyy: can u Believe s@msung had to make thom browne flip phone to lure seokjin into agreeing to the contract https://t.co/ntvLUONr… 2 minutes ago

dgilbreath22

Deborah Gilbreath RT @cnni: We got our hands on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Is the foldable smartphone's $1,380 price tag worth it? https://t.co/F4WHEqboxF @que… 2 minutes ago


Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On [Video]Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was the headlining act at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, emphasizing design, form, and function over flashy specs. While the entire Galaxy S20 line supports 5G, the Z Flip..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 03:53Published

Samsung Unveils Its Latest Line of Galaxy Devices [Video]Samsung Unveils Its Latest Line of Galaxy Devices

Samsung has unveiled its latest foldable Galaxy Z flip phone which is scheduled to launch on Feb. 14. Meanwhile, Samsung's S20 Galaxy phones are 5G enabled and come with triple lens cameras.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:18Published

