Mary Christen Westbrook-Tibbs @CNN @questCNN Even if it were $1.38, a flip phone is***unless you can recklessly slap it closed! The StarTAC wa… https://t.co/cD4ZlXLh7k 6 seconds ago

The Tylt Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip is a flip-phone-smartphone combo. Are you dying to get your hands on one? https://t.co/BbmfeqYlYB 14 seconds ago

Badd @theMrMobile Oh I’m not totally against flip displays.. I do think that if Samsung had an external display to inter… https://t.co/yjZnLleYBY 54 seconds ago

David @sirBadd @theMrMobile They have come along way since my last flip phone https://t.co/2NgV8Ps1wo 1 minute ago

Flanders.Tron RT @CNN: See Samsung's new $1,380 flip phone. The Galaxy Z Flip features a foldable design and split-screen capabilities. https://t.co/oVGL… 1 minute ago

Hindustan Times Tech Planning to buy a foldable phone? Read this.. @htTweets https://t.co/tPpkrrAZrn 1 minute ago

👑Stream EPIPHANY 💫 AWAKE👑 RT @ppupzyy: can u Believe s@msung had to make thom browne flip phone to lure seokjin into agreeing to the contract https://t.co/ntvLUONr… 2 minutes ago