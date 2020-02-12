EXELON LATEST

Us for local 4 news at ten.

Jim:a deal that could save two exelon nuclear power plants in illinois has governor bruce rauner's support.tiffany:it's the third version of the "future energy jobs bill" we've seen in a week.this latest proposal filed with the state legislature includes... an amendment that could be central to its passage.it would place an overall limit to rate increases for all home and business customers.

Supporters say... the change would help keep the energy plants open, while keeping prices under control.however... opponents call it a bailout -- and they don't believe nuclear power is the energy source of the future.local 4's ashley richmond joins us from the newsroom with more on today's developments... ashley?

Ashley:tiffany, jim--exelon and commonwealth edison are the two companies involved here.exelon says it has agreed to cap rates for com-ed customers at 25 cents a month more for households... and a 1-point-3 percent increase for businesses, based on their 20- 15 rates.supporters of the future energy jobs bill say this is a deal we need to take now... but some believe lawmakers are rushing to vote on this new amendment to the bill... without doing their research.

This recent amendment to the future energy jobs bill would mean more money out of illinois customers' pockets... but it also keeps the exelon plants in both cordova and clinton, illinois open.exelon is the biggest taxpayer in rock island county... paying nearly 8-million dollars in taxes each year.keeping the plants open also makes sure thousands of people keep their jobs.sen.

Neil anderson: "the average pay for these jobs at exelon is between $90,000- $110,000 a year.

The economic impact that it has on our area is tremendous.

We can't have these plants close."that local impact alone is exactly why some lawmakers support this bill.they also say exelon is giving up more than it's getting with this newest amendment.anderson: "one thing we've done that we think is very responsible and exelon has agreed, is that the market is going to drive the subsidy.

So if the market goes up and prices go down, their subsidy goes down.

All the opponents out there are saying this is a bailout, but that is not what this is."but abe scarr says that's exactly what this is.

He's the director of the illinois public interest research group-- a non-partison, non-profit public advocacy group.he says this bill isn't about helping an industry that needs a leg up... but rather propping up a failing industry.scarr also says the new amendments are being rushed through... so lawmakers may not have time to really look at and consider everything this bill includes.

Scarr: "one of the problems it actually cuts spending for low-income energy efficieny programs. with this stuff, the devil is in the details.

It's very technical and i won't be surprised if there's stuff we haven't found yet that we'll only find after they pass it."

Ashley:the bill passed the house energy commission earlier tonight.it now goes to the full house for a vote... tomorrow.if it passes the house, it could then reach the senate for a final vote ... possibly by tomorrow afternoon.

If this bill does not pass, exelon plans to close the clinton plant by 20-17 and the cordova plant by 20-18.in the newsroom, ashley richmond, local 4