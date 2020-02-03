Global  

4-year-old's death a mystery

Ruled 4yo skylar death is a th want more answers and someone hel responsible.

Abuleofjo m guc."skylar shellstorm.wi blond locks and inon her face... ts the little girl hergrandfather david shellstorm kw.(david shellstorm grandfather) "always sm they say it's thatsm the wl wa in onto.(amanda shellstrom/ "we just wa know what happened her, i mean."

She passed ayon november 9tamanda ysth medical examiner's report shows she was "struck witha lu force object" a has bruises in ul stages of healing her body.

(amanda shelom/ aunt) "that just el this isbe in for a on te hi."they say skylar wa with her mother t gh s edthey s boyfriend say e ou-old and her mom moved to mountain view from affen state in ju.

He skyler's dadlis.amanda and david they haven't gotten o see her much since they've been back... but this was the last thgthey'd expect to happen.

(amanda shellstrom / aunt) "we're going to miss he iwould vegoentosee her more.

I iwould have gotten know her.

She wa taken way too soon."

The stone n sheriff's office made any arrests the case... but they want more... they wantjustice for skylar.

(amanda shestm aunt) "when wed seen her at the visitation, the m u couldn't even cov the bruises."

(stephanie)the stone stl investigin ts i seand would like anyon with informio come i' stephanie sha.

