Royals win 4th straight, 4-2, over Nailers

Davis: >>>dan moscaritolo:after enduring a seven-game winless streak, the royals have returned home...and built a three-game winning streak.

Reading wrapped up a 3-game homsetand tonight against rival wheeling......looking to push the win streak to 4 consecutive games...- 1st period.

Royals on the early power play.

Michael pelech finds olivier labelle in front of the net, through traffic for the goal.

1-0 reading just 1:19 in.- skip ahead to the 3rd, wheeling leads 2-1.

Reading's chris mccarthy's shot is denied, but nick lukko puts the rebound into the top corner.

Game tied at 2.- four minutes later.

Lukko sends it on net and ian watters scores on the redirect into the side netting.

3-2 reading.matt wilkins would add an insurance