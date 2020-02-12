Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Royals win 4th straight, 4-2, over Nailers

Royals win 4th straight, 4-2, over Nailers

Video Credit: WFMZ Allentown, PA - Published < > Embed
Royals win 4th straight, 4-2, over NailersReading tops Wheeling at home Wednesday
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Royals win 4th straight, 4-2, over Nailers

Davis: >>>dan moscaritolo:after enduring a seven-game winless streak, the royals have returned home...and built a three-game winning streak.

Reading wrapped up a 3-game homsetand tonight against rival wheeling......looking to push the win streak to 4 consecutive games...- 1st period.

Royals on the early power play.

Michael pelech finds olivier labelle in front of the net, through traffic for the goal.

1-0 reading just 1:19 in.- skip ahead to the 3rd, wheeling leads 2-1.

Reading's chris mccarthy's shot is denied, but nick lukko puts the rebound into the top corner.

Game tied at 2.- four minutes later.

Lukko sends it on net and ian watters scores on the redirect into the side netting.

3-2 reading.matt wilkins would add an insurance




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.