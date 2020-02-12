Augustana improves to 5-1

Dan vasko both st.

Ambrose and augustana men's basketball teams are enjoying home matchups tonight.

And the vikings have had a nice 4-1 start to the season.

We'll start with them taking on wisconsin-oshkosh.

1.

Jacob johnston with the alley oop2.

Johnston fakes the shot, drives 3.

Pierson wafford stutter steps, drives, gets under the defender4.

Nice pass to mich martin underneath 5.

Augie with the steal.

Chrishawn orange on the fast break 6.

Dylan sortillo pull up jumper7.

Sortillo again this time from 3 the