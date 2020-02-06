How to prep against package theft

People going up to porches and stealing packages.

Mike aleen has more.

Mike?

Alex, with more people ordering on-line this time of year, it's motivation for dishonest people to cruise around and look for packages left by the front door.

But i found a few tips today about ways you can keep an eye on your deliveries, even while at work.

### lots of packages will be making their way to front porches in december, and some people see these as sitting ducks ripe for the taking.

What can you do about this?

Well, you can require a signature for delivery, or ask the post office to hold the package until you can pick it up.

But the number one suggestion i got was to track, track, track.

"when you have a parcel sent t you, if you have the option, you should always get a tracking number or ask for a tracking number for the parcel, which gives you the ability to go onto usps.com, the postal service website, and see where your parcel is in the process and so that way you have a better idea of when it might arrive or when you might need to have somebody at the house to receive it."

"it is not recommended that yo leave your parcel on your doorstep overnight, but if you work late and can't get home on time, then it is recommended that you send your parcel to your workplace."

In 90 percent o break ins and thefts, the thief will ring the doorbell.

But what if you're not home?

Well, there's a new doorbell you can install to make sure your deliveries stay where they are.

"if they ring the doorbell, i not only captures a video clip and sends it to the homeowner's smartphone, but it'll also initiate a two way voice call."

From there, the homeowner can give the impression they're at home and send the thief away.

### but you shouldn't be too afraid of what could happen to your deliveries.

Of the millions of packages delivered every day, only a very small percentage of them are