Klobuchar Co-Sponsors Border Enhancement Act

Legislation designed to improve efficiency at the borders.
0
Klobuchar Co-Sponsors Border Enhancement Act

.

A bill designed to help with border security, passed the u.s. senate today.

Minnesota senator amy klobuchar co-sponsoredthe cross-border enhancement act of 2015.

.

The legislation is designed to improve efficiency at both the mexican and canadian borders when it comes to trade.

.

Klobuchar tells fox 21 the legislation would lead to hiring more border security agents at locations like international falls.

U.s. sen.

Amy klobuchar (dfl) minnesota>> .

2:32-2:44 "this is about commerce and it's also about security.

But i want to emphasize the part that if we don't upgrade these facilities, we will have less people visiting and we will have less commerce going out of minnesota and that means jobs in minnesota."

.klobuchar has high hopes the legislation will also pass in




