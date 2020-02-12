Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Warning signs of sexual abuse in children

Warning signs of sexual abuse in children

Video Credit: KMSS - Published < > Embed
Warning signs of sexual abuse in childrenWarning signs of sexual abuse in children
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Warning signs of sexual abuse in children

From studio control with more on the signs to watch out for and how to help a child in an abusive situation.christian?

((henson))marquel, the gingerbread house offers free counseling to juvenille victims of sexual abuse.they say every child is different and so are the signs of abuse... but there are some red flags that should catch your attention.if the child is consistently making an effort to avoid seeing a certain person, like throwing fits or faking illness, that person could be abusing them.if the child is having regressive behavior like wetting the bed that could be a sign of abuse.

Mostly parents and guardians should be on the look out for major changes in behavior.

(jessica milan miller: executive director, the gingerbread house) "all of the sudden things aren't adding up.

They're either misbehaving at school or being shy.

Covering up with heavy clothing even though it's 90 degress outside.

These are all red flags.

Means we need to look at it a little further."

((henson))all of these ácouldá be signs of abuse but they are ánotá guarantees.these signs should only open up a dialouge with the child to see if the warning signs have merit.

((henson))the likelyhood of a sexual predator having multiple victims is very high.

So if a child tells you they have been abused assess the situation for immediate danger, then call the police.

If you believe if you believe your child has been in contact with terral anthony parfait, either through the foster care program or visiting his home, please call bossier crime stoppers.marquel?((sennet))fox 33 is your local election headquarters




You Might Like


Tweets about this

shinethelightde

Shine the Light Foundation The third kind of dating violence and IPV is sexual abuse #TDVAM—here are some warning signs and kinds of sexual ab… https://t.co/10dCFc0XZG 1 day ago

dlcarpen140

David Carpenter We need to get some grit about us... says the man standing 6 feet from a sexual predator who those around him ignor… https://t.co/kkmtxDrT6N 2 days ago

MosacMoms

MOSAC RT @NNECA_: CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE SIGNS WE MUST KNOW Just a few minutes talking through abuse warning signs with teachers, parents & children… 4 days ago

DayaHouston

Daya Houston Dating Abuse can happen to anybody irrespective of your age, education level, sexual orientation, gender, socio-eco… https://t.co/YBoLIOgmdw 5 days ago

AlbaSokolova1

Алба Соколовой RT @opchildsafety: Local judicial authorities inform the public about warning signs and ways to prevent sexual abuse of children #OpChildSa… 5 days ago

pedonymous1

Fitz I also hope that churches, schools, etc learn from this and look for ways to safeguard children. Two adults always… https://t.co/40LvTbH29G 6 days ago

NNECA_

NNECA CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE SIGNS WE MUST KNOW Just a few minutes talking through abuse warning signs with teachers, parents… https://t.co/0aruKPCql8 6 days ago

opchildsafety

Fifi Dh OpChildSafety (#1ЭЭ7РэdоНцитэяs) official Local judicial authorities inform the public about warning signs and ways to prevent sexual abuse of children… https://t.co/z6GKiPmFMw 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.