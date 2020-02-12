Warning signs of sexual abuse in children

From studio control with more on the signs to watch out for and how to help a child in an abusive situation.christian?

((henson))marquel, the gingerbread house offers free counseling to juvenille victims of sexual abuse.they say every child is different and so are the signs of abuse... but there are some red flags that should catch your attention.if the child is consistently making an effort to avoid seeing a certain person, like throwing fits or faking illness, that person could be abusing them.if the child is having regressive behavior like wetting the bed that could be a sign of abuse.

Mostly parents and guardians should be on the look out for major changes in behavior.

(jessica milan miller: executive director, the gingerbread house) "all of the sudden things aren't adding up.

They're either misbehaving at school or being shy.

Covering up with heavy clothing even though it's 90 degress outside.

These are all red flags.

Means we need to look at it a little further."

((henson))all of these ácouldá be signs of abuse but they are ánotá guarantees.these signs should only open up a dialouge with the child to see if the warning signs have merit.

((henson))the likelyhood of a sexual predator having multiple victims is very high.

So if a child tells you they have been abused assess the situation for immediate danger, then call the police.

If you believe if you believe your child has been in contact with terral anthony parfait, either through the foster care program or visiting his home, please call bossier crime stoppers.marquel?