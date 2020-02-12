VIDEO: APD, Dieruff bball team come together on hardwood

>>>wendy davis: something pretty neat happened tonight at a basketball game at allentown's dieruff high school.>>rob vaughn: it wasn't one big play that got everybody cheering, but instead.... it was the unusual group of players who took the court -- and formed one team.

Wfmz's joy howe reports.

>>>reporter about a month ago, allentown police were called out to dieruff high school.

There'd been a big fight.

Two people were hurt.

Students were charged.

Wednesday night, apd was back - but this time, for a completely different call.

>>>coach jarjous 23.40.40 it's all about community >>>reporter dieruff head basketball coach joe jarjous called police chief keith morris and invited he and his officers to their court...>>>chief morris 23.35.50 that's why this is so important.

>>>reporter ...to play a game of basketball.

>>>chief morris we get together and see each other in a different light, get to know each other on a different level, and after we do that, we have an understanding and understanding leads to respect.

23.35.59>>>reporter so a bunch of cops...and a bunch of kids - instead of drawning lines - crossed them, and switched jerseys, forming two teams...>>>chief morris 23.38.30 cause we're all on the same team, according to coach jarjous>>>reporter ...with students and officers on each.

There were shots fired... there was some stealing... and everybody was grinning the whole time.

>>>coach jarjous 23.44.03 we did have some bad stuff happen with our kidsbut we 3 just wanted to show everybody that we could come together.

23.44.15>>>reporter this was not about what ?has happened.

>>>chief morris 23.37.56 it's absolutely not.

Tonight's about us getting together...that's what it's all about 23.38.01 >>>reporter it's about what ?can happen.

>>>coach jarjous 23.44.22 they're the future, if people don't support them now, what's going to happen to them in the future 23.44.30 >>>reporter and a strange thing happens when you work together...stuff works.

>>>reporter as for who won the game... let's just say allentown did.

Joy howe,