Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > VIDEO: APD, Dieruff bball team come together on hardwood

VIDEO: APD, Dieruff bball team come together on hardwood

Video Credit: WFMZ Allentown, PA - Published < > Embed
VIDEO: APD, Dieruff bball team come together on hardwood

VIDEO: APD, Dieruff bball team come together on hardwood

Something pretty neat happened Wednesday night at a basketball game at Allentown's Dieruff High School but It wasn't one big play that got everybody cheering, instead it was the unusual group of players who took the court and formed one team
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

VIDEO: APD, Dieruff bball team come together on hardwood

>>>wendy davis: something pretty neat happened tonight at a basketball game at allentown's dieruff high school.>>rob vaughn: it wasn't one big play that got everybody cheering, but instead.... it was the unusual group of players who took the court -- and formed one team.

Wfmz's joy howe reports.

>>>reporter about a month ago, allentown police were called out to dieruff high school.

There'd been a big fight.

Two people were hurt.

Students were charged.

Wednesday night, apd was back - but this time, for a completely different call.

>>>coach jarjous 23.40.40 it's all about community >>>reporter dieruff head basketball coach joe jarjous called police chief keith morris and invited he and his officers to their court...>>>chief morris 23.35.50 that's why this is so important.

>>>reporter ...to play a game of basketball.

>>>chief morris we get together and see each other in a different light, get to know each other on a different level, and after we do that, we have an understanding and understanding leads to respect.

23.35.59>>>reporter so a bunch of cops...and a bunch of kids - instead of drawning lines - crossed them, and switched jerseys, forming two teams...>>>chief morris 23.38.30 cause we're all on the same team, according to coach jarjous>>>reporter ...with students and officers on each.

There were shots fired... there was some stealing... and everybody was grinning the whole time.

>>>coach jarjous 23.44.03 we did have some bad stuff happen with our kidsbut we 3 just wanted to show everybody that we could come together.

23.44.15>>>reporter this was not about what ?has happened.

>>>chief morris 23.37.56 it's absolutely not.

Tonight's about us getting together...that's what it's all about 23.38.01 >>>reporter it's about what ?can happen.

>>>coach jarjous 23.44.22 they're the future, if people don't support them now, what's going to happen to them in the future 23.44.30 >>>reporter and a strange thing happens when you work together...stuff works.

>>>reporter as for who won the game... let's just say allentown did.

Joy howe,




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.