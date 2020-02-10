Top NASCAR drivers hit Las Vegas

Rolls into las vegas with all the top drivers.

And one thing you can bet on is jimmie johnson will be somewhere in the group.

The 7-time champ rolled into las vegas and made a pit stop at an area school... that's where jon tritsch pics up the story.

Jon tritsch: he's talented as any driver to pound the accellerator but today jimmie johnson pumped the brakes and stopped at school (jimmie johnson/nascar: "i work really hard to connect with the kids.

I fell in love with this sport through going to races with my dad.") jon tritsch: the seven time sprint cup winner went from championships and checkered flags to challenging questions from doral academy students..and they weren't always easy to steer (jimmie johnson/nascar: "in some ways you feel that there is a larger responsibility to answer perfectly.

I can only imagine that some of these kids are huge race fans and having us there talking to him, they are taking us word for word.") jon tritsch: doral academy earned their date with the champion..the student body built an intense curriculum learning about auto mechanics and performance mathmatics gage prince/freshman: "we did start off from the bottom.

We had nothing.

All of a sudden we have this minature dragster waiting to be raced on friday.

Definitely cool to see all of our hard work go to something neat like this.") jon tritsch: students also learned about the public relations and marketing side..and now could teach a lesson in fundraising and sponsorship (joselle sta'ana/freshman: "each of the sponsors spent $100 and we raised up to $3000.

That's a really cool experience for me because i don't really go out and ask people for money.") jon tritsch: all the money raised will go to charity..but for today..the reward was when their hearts did the racing (joselle sta'ana/freshman: "before yesterday, we were just looking at pictures of his family and now we see him and we're taking pictures of him.

It's so cool.

I'm going to admit, it took me a lot not to fan-girl jon tritsch: doral academy is off to a fast start..jon tritsch 8 sports now ((chris maathuis)) nascar fans will line the world famous strip tomorrow... the annal parade of drivers will take place along the strip beginning at 2:45.

They'll do the traditional burnout at the spring mountain intersection.

((chris maathuis))