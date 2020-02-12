El Paso breaks ground on Alameda Brio Corridor

Alameda brio... which will give el pasoans... a high quality transit system... to connect mission valley... to the downtown.

Newschannel nine's chorus nylander... hopped on the bus for tonight's story.

Nats chorus: welcome to the future of the sun metro brio line.

Oscar leeser "if we are going to draw our city forward we need great transportation and this is the next step forward in great transportation" chorus: mayor oscar leeser is talking about the new alameda brio transit system.

The 38 million dollar project will connect downtown el paso to the lower valley..

With 29 stations.

Oscar "hundreds of thousands of people are expected to ride this line on a monthly basis so we feel this will be one of the most utilized lines in the city" chorus stand-up: each bus can hold 60 people 80 with standing room and the city say there could be an impact on economic development oscar: "it will connect the whole city" chorus: news channel 9 got to ride along the 14.5 mile route... inside one of the newest sun metro buses.

Rider: "feels pretty good we got wifi" chorus: and not just wifi..

But also tv's... and fewer stops..to get you where you need to go faster.

And that's something rider maria lasoya is excited about.

Maria: "i like it, i like the buses i hope the new line will be even faster" chorus: but it's not just cable and wifi passengers can connect to.

Oscar: "we just keep going from one area to the other but it's one city and that what this does it continues to connect the city as one" chorus: chorus nylander, newschannel nine.

Faran: construction will start early next year... and it's expected to be done by 20-18.

